UFC 229 fight card, odds: Khabib Nurmagomedov favored to retain title over Conor McGregor

One of the most anticipated main events in mixed martial arts has finally arrived. Saturday night at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor makes his return to the Octagon to challenge for the lightweight championship he never lost when he takes on the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In maybe a surprising twist to some, McGregor is entering the Octagon as a betting underdog. Upon the announcement, Bovada set Nurmagomedov at -200 with McGregor at +160. As you'll see below, those odds have shifted just slightly, with Nurmagomedov still favored to come away still undefeated with his title. The last time McGregor entered the Octagon as a betting underdog was against Jose Aldo in 2016, where he scored a 13-second knockout.

In the co-main event of the night, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson -- who was stripped of his title after a freak injury forced him out of a scheduled bout with Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 -- is heavily favored in his own return to competition as he battles the suddenly-surging Anthony Pettis.

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 229 card set to take place on Saturday.

UFC 229 odds