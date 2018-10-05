UFC 229 fight card, odds: Khabib Nurmagomedov favored to retain title over Conor McGregor
Oddsmakers envision the undefeated champion spoiling McGregor's return
One of the most anticipated main events in mixed martial arts has finally arrived. Saturday night at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor makes his return to the Octagon to challenge for the lightweight championship he never lost when he takes on the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov.
In maybe a surprising twist to some, McGregor is entering the Octagon as a betting underdog. Upon the announcement, Bovada set Nurmagomedov at -200 with McGregor at +160. As you'll see below, those odds have shifted just slightly, with Nurmagomedov still favored to come away still undefeated with his title. The last time McGregor entered the Octagon as a betting underdog was against Jose Aldo in 2016, where he scored a 13-second knockout.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
In the co-main event of the night, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson -- who was stripped of his title after a freak injury forced him out of a scheduled bout with Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 -- is heavily favored in his own return to competition as he battles the suddenly-surging Anthony Pettis.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 229 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC 229 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -160
Conor McGregor +130
Lightweight title
Tony Ferguson -340
Anthony Pettis +260
Lightweight
Dominick Reyes - 240
Ovince Saint Preux +190
Light heavyweight
Alexander Volkov -170
Derrick Lewis +140
Heavyweight
Felice Herrig -120
Michelle Waterson +110
Women's strawweight
Sergio Pettis -160
Jussier Formiga +130
Flyweight
Vicente Luque -900
Jalin Turner +550
Welterweight
Aspen Ladd -175
Tonya Evinger +145
Women's bantamweight
|Yana Kunitskaya -210
|Lina Lansberg +170
|Women's bantamweight
|Alan Patrick -275
|Scott Holtzman +215
|Lightweight
|Nik Lentz -250
|Gray Maynard +195
|Lightweight
|Ryan LaFlare -145
|Tony Martin +115
|Welterweight
-
McGregor the bad-ass fighter fans crave
Despite his actions that resulted in an arrest, McGregor deserves praise for taking on his...
-
UFC 229 weigh-ins: Conor vs. Khabib set
The showdown for the lightweight championship is on for Saturday night in Las Vegas
-
Top McGregor vs Nurmagomedov DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
UFC 229 predictions, odds, expert picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking to win on the loaded card in Las Vegas on Saturday...
-
McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov odds, picks
Brian Campbell already called Derrick Lewis (+255) and Daniel Cormier (+140) winning in up...
-
Complete guide to UFC 229 pay-per-view
Everything you need to know ahead of the McGregor-Khabib PPV from Las Vegas