UFC 230 weigh-in results: Daniel Cormier comes in at a career high; Sijara Eubanks misses

NEW YORK -- Two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier came in at a career-high 251.2 pounds on Friday, just one day out from his heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis.

Cormier (21-1, 1 NC), who is expected to be stripped of his light heavyweight title when Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson enter the cage for their UFC 232 rematch on Dec. 29, was a late addition as the headliner Saturday's UFC 230 card at Madison Square Garden.

Lewis (21-5, 1 NC), who cuts down to the UFC's heavyweight limit, came in at 264.6 pounds and will enter the Octagon just 28 days removed from his dramatic stoppage of Alexander Volkov at UFC 229. Cormier came in at 246 pounds in July when he outweighed reigning champion Stipe Miocic (242.5) and knocked him out in the first round at UFC 226.

Cormier's weight doesn't suggest he will be returning to the 205-pound division ahead of his self-imposed March retirement on his 40th birthday. Cormier weighed in at his highest since he was 250.2 in his pro MMA debut against Gary Frazier at a Strikeforce Challengers card in 2009.

A pair of Saturday's fighters missed weight on the scale after stripping nude and both were fined 20 percent of their purse. Although both fighters were not given a second chance to weigh in, their fights will go on as planned.

Brian Kelleher (19-9) was two pounds over the 135-pound limit for his bantamweight bout against Montel Jackson. Sijara Eubanks (3-2), meanwhile, came in at 127.2 pounds for her flyweight bout against Roxanne Modaferri.

Eubanks likely did serious damage to her future title hopes considering this was her second time missing weight in the past year. After securing a shot at the inaugural strawweight title last December by advancing to the finals of "The Ultimate Fighter" tournament, Eubanks never made it after being pulled from the fight due to kidney failure while trying to make weight.

Modaferri, who dropped a three-round decision to Eubanks in the TUF semifinals, replaced her in the title fight and lost a decision to Nicco Montano. The bad luck for the women's flyweight division only continued, however, when Montano was hospitalized due to her own difficult weight cut ahead of her first title defense against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228 in September and was stripped of the belt.

After initially booking Shevchenko to face former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Dec. 8 for the vacant title, UFC president Dana White announced Eubanks would face Shevchenko instead in Saturday's main event. The news created nothing but negative headlines for UFC, including commentator Joe Rogan's public admittance that he had never heard of Eubanks.

The fallout saw the bout pulled altogether, with Shevchenko-Jedrzejczyk re-booked for UFC 231 next month. Eubanks, who found out of the development on Twitter, told CBS Sports on Thursday that she called White and berated him with an expletive-filled rant before begin given a spot on Saturday's undercard.