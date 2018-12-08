UFC 231 live stream -- Holloway vs. Ortega: Start time, fight card, watch online, PPV price

The main event of UFC 231 has the potential to deliver fans a fight of the year contender when featherweight champion Max Holloway steps into the Octagon against Brian Ortega in Toronto. This fight was originally slated to happen back in July on the UFC 226 card, but Holloway was forced to pull out of the bout just days prior with what was believed to be concussion-like symptoms.

The co-main event will see a new women's flyweight champion crowned as Valentina Shevchenko takes on former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Inaugural champion Nicco Montano was recently forced to vacate the title, and honestly, you could not have picked two better fighters to do battle in crowning a new champion on Saturday.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 231 event in Toronto.

How to watch UFC 231 prelims

Date: Saturday, Dec. 8 | Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 231 main card

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)

Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 231 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 231 main card, odds