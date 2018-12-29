UFC 232 fight card, odds: Cris Cyborg, Jon Jones favored in respective championship bouts
Oddsmakers see Jones taking his 205-pound title back in his return to the Octagon
The location and arena may be different from what was originally planned, but UFC 232 will indeed go down this Saturday night in Inglewood, California. The final pay-per-view of 2018 turned out to be one of the more solid cards of the year, with two bouts contested for championships set to take center stage.
In the main event, Jon Jones makes his return to the Octagon to face off with Alexander Gustafsson for the light heavyweight title that will be vacated by current champion Daniel Cormier once the bout begins. Despite a recent drug test abnormality, Jones is fully cleared to compete in the state of California, and he is set to run back the 2013 classic with Gustaffson with the 205-pound title at stake once again.
In the co-main event, women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will put her title on the line against women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, with the victor not only emerging as the 145-pound champ but also quite possibly earning the moniker of greatest women's MMA fighter of all time.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 232 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC 232 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jon Jones -285
Alexander Gustafsson +225
Vacant UFC light heavyweight title
Cris Cyborg (c) -260
Amanda Nunes +200
UFC women's featherweight title
Michael Chiesa -175
Carlos Condit +145
Welterweight
Ilir Latifi -155
Corey Anderson +125
Light heavyweight
Chad Mendes -160
Alexander Volkanovski +130
Featherweight
Walt Harris -165
Andrei Arlovski +135
Heavyweight
Cat Zingano -160
Megan Anderson +130
Women's featherweight
Petr Yan -285
Douglas Silva de Andrade +225
Bantamweight
|Ryan Hall -550
|BJ Penn +375
|Lightweight
|Curtis Millender -155
|Siyar Bahadurzada +125
|Welterweight
|Uriah Hall -125
|Bevon Lewis -105
|Middleweight
|Andre Ewell -115
|Nathaniel Wood -115
|Bantamweight
|Montel Jackson -155
|Brian Kelleher +125
|Bantamweight
