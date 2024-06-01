Islam Makhachev is on the verge of tying the UFC record for lightweight title defenses. Dustin Poirier makes one final rally to become undisputed champion. It's a meeting of legacies at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday for UFC 302.

Makhachev is considered by many the pound-for-pound best fighter in mixed martial arts today. There aren't many loftier accomplishments. Makhachev won't go down as the greatest in history with a win on Saturday, but he'll take an important step in that direction. A successful title defense would be Makhachev's third, tying him all-time in the lightweight division with his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, Benson Henderson, Frankie Edgar and BJ Penn.

Former interim champion Poirier has twice failed to win the undisputed title. The fan-favorite is one of the greatest to never become undisputed champion and told CBS Sports this is his final attempt to right that wrong. A Poirier victory could be a storybook finish to a beloved career and one of the sport's best feel-good moments.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 302 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 302 prelims

Date: June 1 | Location: Prudential Center -- Newark -- New Jersey

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 302 main card

Date: June 1 | Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

