UFC 236 fight card, date: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya headline event

Information surrounding the UFC 236 card on April 13 was a mystery for a while, but we've recently received some answers. UFC 236 will take place in Atlanta inside the State Farm Arena, with two incredible interim title bouts scheduled that set this event up to possibly go down as one of the more memorable UFC cards of the entire year.

Serving as the headlining fight of UFC 236 will be reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway moving up a weight class -- as expected -- to take on Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship. With true 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov out of action, the promotion chose to go the interim route, giving us what could be a brutal war between Holloway and Poirier to crown an interim king in the meantime.

In the second of the interim title bouts being showcased in Atlanta, undefeated sensation Israel Adesanya, fresh off a milestone victory over the legendary Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC 234, will battle Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight title. Robert Whittaker, the current 185-pound champion, is still recovering from surgery to correct a hernia and bowel obstruction he suffered prior to his scheduled UFC 234 main event defense against Gastelum. Should Whittaker return to action some time this summer, as his team has suggested, then the winner of this one will be in line to face the champ upon his return.

Below, you can have a look at the UFC 236 card as it begins to shape out.