UFC 236 start time -- Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Live stream, fight card, PPV price, TV options, date

Saturday night, UFC makes its return to pay-per-view with the UFC 236 event set to go down in Atlanta. If you needed any reason to believe that this card is one of the more important ones we've seen this year, well, there will be two interim champions crowned to close out the festivities for the evening.

In the main event of UFC 236, reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway will be making the move up to take on Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title while champion Khabib Nurmagomedov rides out his suspension. This is a rematch nearly seven years in the making, as the two battled back in August 2012 at featherweight, with Poirier coming away with the win.

In the co-main event of the night, Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum will serve as the bout to determine an interim middleweight champion. The man who comes out with the belt will be on a fast track to take on champion Robert Whittaker when he fully recovers from the collapsed bowel he recently suffered.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 236 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 236 prelims

Date: Saturday, April 13 | Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 236 main card

Date: Saturday, April 13 | Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)

Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 236 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 236 main card, odds