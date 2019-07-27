UFC 240 start time -- Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar: Live stream, fight card, prelims, PPV price, TV channel
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 240 event on Saturday in Edmonton
UFC heads north of the border this weekend for its next pay-per-view offering. Saturday night, UFC 240 will go down inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, with a pair of featherweight bouts headlining the card. The main event will witness the return of the male 145-pound king to defend his title in a fight that has eluded him twice before.
Featherweight champion Max Holloway returns to the Octagon after his quest to become interim UFC lightweight champion this past spring came up unsuccessful. Holloway will be defending his 145-pound title against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. These two have been scheduled to battle twice (UFC 218, UFC 222), but injuries to both competitors prevented those from taking place. The stars have finally aligned, though, as two of the most notable names in the company will finally square off.
In the co-main event, former women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will compete for the first time since her brutal first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes when she takes on the undefeated Felicia Spencer. While there is no title on the line, the co-main event is not void of any drama as Saturday night will mark the final scheduled fight on the contract of Cyborg, leaving her future very much up in the air no matter the outcome.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a loaded preview for UFC 240 at the 52:00 mark below.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 240 event on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 240 prelims
Date: Saturday, July 27 | Location: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN
How to watch UFC 240 main card
Date: Saturday, July 27 | Location: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99
Now, here's a look at the UFC 240 main fight card and betting odds via Westgate.
UFC 240 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Max Holloway (c) -400
Frankie Edgar +300
UFC featherweight title
Cris Cyborg -650
Felicia Spencer +450
Women's featherweight
Geoff Neal -350
Niko Price +275
Welterweight
Arman Tsarukyan -220
Olivier Aubin-Mercier +180
Lightweight
Krzysztof Jotko -180
Marc-Andre Barriault +150
Middleweight
|Viviane Araujo -185
|Alexis Davis +155
|Women's flyweight
|Hakeem Dwodu -400
|Yoshinori Horie +300
|Featherweight
|Seungwoo Choi -120
|Gavin Tucker -100
|Featherweight
|Alexandre Pantoja -125
|Deiveson Figueiredo +105
|Flyweight
|Gillian Robertson -145
|Sarah Frota +125
|Women's flyweight
|Erik Koch -110
|Kyle Stewart -110
|Welterweight
-
UFC 240 odds, top picks, optimal bets
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
UFC 240 predictions, expert picks
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are taking for UFC's latest PPV from Edmonton
-
UFC 240 DraftKings picks, lineups
DFS pro Mike McClure reveals his optimal DraftKings lineup for UFC 240.
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2019
UFC's schedule of fights is setting up to deliver major action to fans
-
Chris Weidman set for 205-pound debut
Weidman has never competed at 205 pounds in his professional career
-
Jon Jones calls battery charge a lie
Jones paid a fine Sunday and now seeks to get his name cleared