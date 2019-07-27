UFC 240 start time -- Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar: Live stream, fight card, prelims, PPV price, TV channel

UFC heads north of the border this weekend for its next pay-per-view offering. Saturday night, UFC 240 will go down inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, with a pair of featherweight bouts headlining the card. The main event will witness the return of the male 145-pound king to defend his title in a fight that has eluded him twice before.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway returns to the Octagon after his quest to become interim UFC lightweight champion this past spring came up unsuccessful. Holloway will be defending his 145-pound title against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. These two have been scheduled to battle twice (UFC 218, UFC 222), but injuries to both competitors prevented those from taking place. The stars have finally aligned, though, as two of the most notable names in the company will finally square off.

In the co-main event, former women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will compete for the first time since her brutal first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes when she takes on the undefeated Felicia Spencer. While there is no title on the line, the co-main event is not void of any drama as Saturday night will mark the final scheduled fight on the contract of Cyborg, leaving her future very much up in the air no matter the outcome.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 240 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 240 prelims

Date: Saturday, July 27 | Location: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 240 main card

Date: Saturday, July 27 | Location: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 240 main fight card and betting odds via Westgate.

UFC 240 main card, odds