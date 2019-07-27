UFC 240 start time -- Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar: Live stream, prelims, fight card, PPV price, TV channel

UFC 240 is about set to go down from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday night from Rogers Place. A pair of highly anticipated featherweight bouts don the marquee as 145-pound champion Max Holloway takes on former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar while former women's featherweight queen Cris Cyborg takes on the upstart Felicia Spencer.

Holloway returns to the Octagon and his natural division after his quest to become interim UFC lightweight champion this past spring came up unsuccessful. Holloway and Edgar have been scheduled to battle twice (UFC 218, UFC 222), but injuries to both competitors prevented those from taking place. The stars have finally aligned, though, as two of the most notable names in the company will finally square off.

In the co-main event, Cyborg will compete for the first time since her brutal first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes when she takes on Spencer. While there is no title on the line, the co-main event is not void of any drama as Saturday night will mark the final scheduled fight on the contract of Cyborg, leaving her future very much up in the air no matter the outcome.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a loaded preview for UFC 240 at the 52:00 mark below.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 240 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 240 prelims

Date: Saturday, July 27 | Location: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 240 main card

Date: Saturday, July 27 | Location: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 240 main fight card and betting odds via Westgate.

UFC 240 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Max Holloway (c) -400 Frankie Edgar +300 UFC featherweight title Cris Cyborg -650 Felicia Spencer +450 Women's featherweight Geoff Neal -350 Niko Price +275 Welterweight Arman Tsarukyan -220 Olivier Aubin-Mercier +180 Lightweight Krzysztof Jotko -180 Marc-Andre Barriault +150 Middleweight Viviane Araujo -185

Alexis Davis +155 Women's flyweight Hakeem Dwodu -400 Yoshinori Horie +300 Featherweight Seungwoo Choi -120 Gavin Tucker -100

Featherweight Alexandre Pantoja -125 Deiveson Figueiredo +105 Flyweight Gillian Robertson -145 Sarah Frota +125 Women's flyweight Erik Koch -110 Kyle Stewart -110 Welterweight

