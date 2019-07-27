UFC 240 start time -- Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar: Live stream, prelims, fight card, PPV price, TV channel

Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 240 event on Saturday in Edmonton

UFC 240 is about set to go down from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday night from Rogers Place. A pair of highly anticipated featherweight bouts don the marquee as 145-pound champion Max Holloway takes on former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar while former women's featherweight queen Cris Cyborg takes on the upstart Felicia Spencer.

Holloway returns to the Octagon and his natural division after his quest to become interim UFC lightweight champion this past spring came up unsuccessful. Holloway and Edgar have been scheduled to battle twice (UFC 218, UFC 222), but injuries to both competitors prevented those from taking place. The stars have finally aligned, though, as two of the most notable names in the company will finally square off. 

In the co-main event, Cyborg will compete for the first time since her brutal first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes when she takes on Spencer. While there is no title on the line, the co-main event is not void of any drama as Saturday night will mark the final scheduled fight on the contract of Cyborg, leaving her future very much up in the air no matter the outcome. 

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 240 event on Saturday night. 

How to watch UFC 240 prelims

Date: Saturday, July 27 | Location: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 240 main card

Date: Saturday, July 27 | Location: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 240 main fight card and betting odds via Westgate.

UFC 240 main card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Max Holloway (c) -400

Frankie Edgar +300

UFC featherweight title

Cris Cyborg -650

Felicia Spencer +450

Women's featherweight

Geoff Neal -350

Niko Price +275

Welterweight

Arman Tsarukyan -220

Olivier Aubin-Mercier +180

Lightweight

Krzysztof Jotko -180

Marc-Andre Barriault +150

Middleweight

Viviane Araujo -185
Alexis Davis +155Women's flyweight
Hakeem Dwodu -400Yoshinori Horie +300Featherweight
Seungwoo Choi -120Gavin Tucker -100
Featherweight
Alexandre Pantoja -125Deiveson Figueiredo +105Flyweight
Gillian Robertson -145Sarah Frota +125Women's flyweight
Erik Koch -110Kyle Stewart -110Welterweight

