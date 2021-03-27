On Saturday night, Stipe Miocic will once again enter the Octagon to defend the heavyweight championship. This time, in the main event of UFC 260, he meets the most feared striker in the sport when he faces red-hot Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou previously came up short in an attempt to win the title from Miocic, losing a decision at UFC 220. Since that first meeting, Miocic has fought three times, losing the belt to Daniel Cormier before winning it back in a rematch and defending successfully in the rubber match. Ngannou will enter the Octagon on a four-fight winning streak, winning all four fights by knockout and with no opponent lasting more than 71 seconds.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 260 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 260 prelims

Date: March 27 | Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 260 main card

Date: March 27

March 27 Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET How to watch: ESPN+ PPV (main card) | Price: $64.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC [NUMBER] main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 260 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Francis Ngannou -140 Stipe Miocic (c) +120 Heavyweight title Vicente Luque -240 Tyron Woodley +200 Welterweight Sean O'Malley -340 Thomas Almeida +270 Bantamweight Miranda Maverick -165 Gillian Robertson +140 Women's flyweight Khama Worthy -125 Jamie Mullarkey +105 Welterweight

