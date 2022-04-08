Two title fights will highlight the UFC 273 card on Saturday as featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski squares off against veteran contender Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, in the main event. The main UFC 273 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Volkanovski is looking for his third successful title defense since taking the belt from once-dominant former champion Max Holloway. He will be making his second main event appearance against Jung, who is getting his second title shot after coming up short in his first quest nine years ago.

Volkanovski is a -750 betting favorite (risk $750 to win $100), while Jung is priced at +525 in the latest UFC 273 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, the bantamweight title is on the line when Petr Yan (-450) faces Aljamain Sterling (+370) in a much-anticipated rematch.

Gombas is a former NCAA wrestler who taps into his experience on the mat to dissect the X's and O's of MMA matchups in a manner that sets him apart from other MMA analysts.

With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

Gombas launched the 2022 UFC season in January by telling SportsLine members to support Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in a battle of ranked featherweight contenders in the main event. Kattar dominated wire to wire to give Gombas' followers an easy winner. Anyone who has followed him already has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie looming, Gombas has studied the card from every angle and released his top MMA picks.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie preview

Volkanovski (23-1) has quickly emerged from a promising contender to one of the most skilled fighters and dominant champions in the UFC. He currently sits No. 3 in the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings behind middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

The former professional rugby player has shown a fearsome striking game to go along with great endurance and resilience. He gained control of the division with two decision victories over popular former champion Max Holloway, who is now the top-ranked contender at featherweight.

Despite already holding two wins over Holloway, a trilogy match was originally scheduled to be the main event on Saturday, in large part because their rematch at UFC 251 resulted in a split decision that many observers believed should have gone to Holloway. But Holloway withdrew because of lingering injuries to pave the way for the fan-favorite Jung to get a title shot.

Following his title-shot loss to Aldo, Jung (17-6) saw his MMA career derailed by mandatory military service in his native South Korea. The 35-year-old has won four of six since returning to the UFC, with one of the losses coming by knockout with one second left against No. 3-ranked Yair Rodriguez. The other defeat was a lopsided decision against the No. 2-ranked Ortega.

Jung is known for his ability to deliver damage and withstand it in equal measure, with his nickname owing to his penchant for walking through powerful blows to give some of his own. He is coming off a lopsided decision victory last June against Dan Ige, who is now ranked No. 10. You can only see who to back at UFC 273 at SportsLine.

We'll reveal one of Gombas' UFC 273 selections here: He is picking with Vinc Pichel (-135) to get his hand raised against Mark Madsen (+115) in a battle of rugged lightweights.

Madsen (11-0) is a two-time Olympic wrestler who has made a successful transition to mixed martial arts and gained valuable experience in promotions such as European MMA and Cage Warriors before being signed by the UFC. The 37-year-old Danish fighter is undefeated in three UFC appearances, though the last two have come by way of close decisions. He edged veteran Clay Guida with a split decision last August.

The Versatile Pichel (14-2) is a power puncher who also has a solid ground game. The 39-year-old Californian has won three straight and is coming off a decision against decorated prospect Austin Hubbard in August.

"Pichel will likely land a lot of leg kicks, as Madsen has shown vulnerability to those in the past. Pichel has better cardio and I believe he will pull away late," Gombas told SportsLine.

UFC 273 odds, fight card

Alexander Volkanovski (-750) vs. Chan Sung Jung (+525)

Petr Yan (-450) vs. Aljamain Sterling (+370)

Khamzat Chimaev (-550) vs. Gilbert Burns (+425)

Tecia Torres (-110) vs. Mackenzie Dern (-110)

Vinc Pichel (-135) vs. Mark Madsen (+115)

Anthony Hernandez (-200) vs. Josh Fremd (+175)

Raquel Pennington (-185) vs. Aspen Ladd (+165)

Piera Rodriguez (-130) vs. Kay Hansen (+110)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-150) vs. Marcin Tybura (+130)

Jared Vanderaa (-110) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (-110)

Julio Arce (-190) vs. Daniel Santos (+170)

Ian Garry (-380) vs. Darian Weeks (+310)

Mike Malott (-200) vs. Mickey Gall (+170)