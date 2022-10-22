There's a new champion in the 155-pound division. Islam Makhachev made relatively quick work of Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280 to claim the vacant lightweight crown on Saturday night. The win completed an incredible journey for the pupil of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev took the former champion down in Round 1 before dropping him in Round 2 and securing an arm-triangle choke. After the win, featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski was called into the ring to make the push for a champ vs. champ fight in Volkanovski's backyard of Australia in February.

In the other title fight on the night, Aljamain Sterling took advantage of a vulnerable TJ Dillashaw to score the TKO victory and retain his title. Dillashaw told reporters after the fight that he blew out his shoulder in April and it continued to be an issue throughout training camp. The injury again came up in Round 1 when it appeared that Dillashaw's shoulder popped out before his corner was able to get it back into place. Sterling continued to push forward, however, and punish the former champ with ground and pound before the fight was called off.

