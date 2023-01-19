The first UFC pay-per-view card of 2023 features a pair of title fights on the main card, headlined by a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title between rising contender Jamahal Hill and veteran Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill. The main card is set for 10 p.m. ET from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The No. 2-ranked Teixeira and No. 7-ranked Hill will fight for the title left vacant by Jiri Prochazka, who suffered an injury in training camp that will shelve him indefinitely. Teixeira became the champion with a win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October 2021 but lost it in his first defense against Prochazka in June of last year. Hill is an explosive prospect who has won four of his past five and will make his first title-fight appearance.

Hill is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while Teixeira comes back at +105 in the latest UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (-105) faces nemesis Brandon Moreno (-115) in the fourth meeting between the rivals. Before making any UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past four years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $12,000. Last year, the accomplished MMA analyst launched the UFC season in January by advising SportsLine members to support Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in the featherweight main event. Kattar's lopsided unanimous-decision victory gave Marley's followers another easy winner. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill in sight, Marley has studied the card from top to bottom and revealed his top picks and best bets. You can only see Marley's MMA picks at SportsLine.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill preview

The matchup of Teixeira vs. Hill was hastily put together on six weeks' notice after the promotion's previous plans for the light heavyweight division didn't work out as hoped. At UFC 282 in December, Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Jan Blachowicz met for the interim title and the fight ended in a rare split draw, leaving the title without a claim.

UFC president Dana White, apparently unimpressed with either fighter's performance, announced afterward that a rematch would not be booked and he would instead turn his attention to planning Teixeira vs. Hill for the vacant title.

Teixeira seemed an obvious choice for an opportunity because he was ahead on the scorecards against Prochazka (33-8) before losing by submission at the 4:32 mark of the fifth round. Their wild back-and-forth affair won numerous Fight of the Year honors from MMA media outlets.

Hill (11-1-1) was viewed as a bit of a surprise selection by some MMA observers, but his profile was on the rise because his last four wins have all come by stoppage. In his UFC headlining debut last August, he stopped former title challenger Thiago Santos in the fourth round. You can see who Marley is backing here.

Top UFC 283 expert picks

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 283 selections here: He is siding with Warlley Alves (-120) to get past Nicolas Dalby (+100) in a battle of welterweight veterans on the preliminary card.

Alves (14-5) is a nine-year UFC veteran who has shared the cage with some of the sport's biggest names. His resume includes a notable win over recent title challenger Colby Covington, who is now ranked No. 2 in the division.

Dalby (20-4-1) is a versatile veteran who joined the UFC with a 14-0 record in May 2015. The former Cage Warriors champion defeated Claudio Silva by decision last July.

"Dalby doesn't push the pace and Alves should be much more skilled and dangerous everywhere. I will take Alves to get an early finish," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

How to make UFC 283 picks

Marley also has strong picks for UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill and every other bout on the UFC 283 card. He's also backing a fighter who "has the edge with volume" to emerge with a big victory. Marley's expert picks and analysis are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 283, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $12,000 on MMA in the past four years, and find out.

UFC 283 odds, fight card

See full UFC 283 picks, predictions, best bets here.

Jamahal Hill (-125) vs. Glover Teixeira (+105)

Brandon Moreno (-115) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (-105)

Gilbert Burns (-455) vs. Neil Magny (+345)

Jessica Andrade (-550) vs. Lauren Murphy (+400)

Johnny Walker (-190) vs. Paul Craig (+160)

Ihor Potieria (-215) vs. Mauricio Rua (+180)

Gabriel Bonfim (-180) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+155)

Jailton Almeida (-950) vs. Shamil Almeida (+650)

Cody Stamann (-350) vs. Luan Lacerda (+275)

Terrance McKinney (-125) vs. Ismael Bonfim (+105)

Warlley Alves (-120) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+100)

Josiane Nunes (-550) vs. Zarah Fairn (+400)

Saimon Oliveira (-160) vs. Daniel Marcos (+140)

Thiago Moises (-320) vs. Melquizael Costa (+250)