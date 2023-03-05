UFC 285 is in the books, and it was one to remember for a number of reasons. Jon Jones is back in action after three years away and claimed the heavyweight crown with ease by submitting Ciryl Gane in Round 1.

Jones returned from a three-year absence like he never left as he locked in the choke in just over two minutes for his first submission win since 2012 and first stoppage since 2018. Gane, a former interim heavyweight champion, has now lost two of his last three after failing to unify with Francis Ngannou in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Alexa Grasso shocked the world by submitting Valentina Shevchenko in Round 4 to claim the women's flyweight title. The win ended the longest active title reign in the promotion and sent shockwaves through the 125-pound division. Grasso also joined Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez as the third Mexican champion in promotional history.

Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 286 in London.

UFC 285 fight card, odds

Jon Jones (c) def. Ciryl Gane via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

Alexa Grasso def. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal

Matuesz Gamrot def. Jalin Turner via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett

Cody Garbrandt def. Trevin Jones via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Dricus du Plessis def. Derek Brunson via second-round TKO (punches)

Amanda Ribas def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Julian Marquez via second-round TKO (punches)

Ian Garry def. Song Kenan via third-round TKO (punches)

Cameron Saaiman def. Mana Martinez via majority decision (29-26, 29-27, 28-28)

Tabatha Ricci def. Jessica Penne via second-round submission (armbar)

Farid Basharat def. Da'mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Loik Radzhabov def. Esteban Ribovics via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

