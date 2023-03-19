UFC 286 delivered on a multitude of levels. The PPV event, held in England for the first time since 2016, gave the hometown fans much to be excited about. Leon Edwards retained his welterweight crown over Kamaru Usman in the main event. Unlike the first meeting, this was no fluke.

Despite multiple fouls during the course of 25 minutes, "Rocky" gave the performance of a lifetime as he stifled Usman and his attempts to score takedowns and strikes from the feet. Edwards landed the more decisive blows throughout the fight, including a body kick that briefly dropped Usman. In the end, Edwards held on to the welterweight title via majority decision.

<iframe frameborder="0" height="200" scrolling="no" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CAD4673122858" width="100%"></iframe>Elsewhere, Justin Gaethje proved he's still got some tread left on those tires. The former lightweight title challenger grinded out a bloody decision over Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event that was as exciting as expected. Gaethje was wobbled multiple times in the first round but never wavered. He slowly worked himself back into the fight before eventually taking a majority decision.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 287 in Miami.

UFC 286 fight card, odds

Leon Edwards (c) def. Kamaru Usman via majority decision (48-46, 48-46, 47-47)

Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson def. Bryan Barberena via first-round submission (armbar)



Jennifer Maia def. Casey O'Neill via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Marvin Vettori def. Roman Dolidze via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jack Shore def. Makwan Amirkhani via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Chris Duncan def. Omar Morales via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Yanal Ashmoz def. Sam Patterson via first-round TKO (punches)

Muhammad Mokaev def. Jafel Filho via third-round submission (rear naked choke)

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Christian Leroy Duncan def. Dusko Todorovic via first-round TKO (injury)

Jake Hadley def. Malcolm Gordon via first-round TKO (punches)

Joanne Wood def. Luana Carolina via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Ludovit Klein vs. Jai Herbert ends in a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)



Veronica Macedo def. Julianna Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 286 countdown