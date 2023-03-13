Kamaru Usman enters enemy territory to try to reclaim his crown from UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Their trilogy fight headlines UFC 286 on Saturday, March 18, London's first UFC pay-per-view event in six years.

England hosts a major UFC event for the first time since UFC 204, a card headlined by hometown hero Michael Bisping when he battled Dan Henderson in Manchester. There are many parallels to draw between the two cards. Edwards and Bisping are both unexpected UFC champions who make their first title defenses on home soil. Where Bisping avenged an earlier loss to Henderson, Edwards looks to take the lead on Usman in their 1-1 series.

Edwards uncorked a hellacious, Hail Mary head kick last August that earned him the UFC welterweight title and leveled his rivalry with Usman. Usman was ahead on the scorecards and less than one minute away from tying Anderson Silva's record for 16 consecutive UFC wins before suffering an instant knockout. Usman will have to settle for second place all-time behind Silva, but he is favored to reclaim the world title.

Every Justin Gaethje booking is a Fight of the Night frontrunner and UFC 286 is no different. Gaethje draws oncoming storm Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event. It's Gaethje's first fight since falling to Charles Oliveira in a bid for the lightweight title last May. Gaethje has secured a remarkable 10 post-fight bonuses in as many fights and is the recipient of CBS Sports' Fight of the Year in 2021 and 2017. Fiziev is not too far behind, earning five bonuses in seven UFC appearances. Fiziev's six-fight win streak -- which includes stoppages of Rafael dos Anjos, Brad Riddell and Renato Moicano -- leads him to the biggest fight of his career at UFC 286.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 286 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 286 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman -240 vs. Leon Edwards (c) +200, welterweight championship

Rafael Fiziev -230 vs. Justin Gaethje +190, lightweights

Gunnar Nelson -400 vs. Bryan Barberena +300, welterweights

Casey O'Neill -175 vs. Jennifer Maia +150, women's flyweights

Marvin Vettori -290 vs. Roman Dolidze +230, middleweights

Jack Shore -500 vs. Makwan Amirkhani +380, featherweights

Omar Morales -120 vs. Chris Duncan +100, middleweights

Sam Patterson -280 vs. Yanal Ashmoz +230, lightweights

Muhammad Mokaev -800 vs. Jafel Filho +550, flyweights

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos, featherweights

Christian Leroy Duncan -190 vs. Dusko Todorovic +160, middleweights

Jake Hadley -380 vs. Malcolm Gordon +300, flyweights

Joanne Wood -190 vs. Luana Carolina +160, women's flyweights

Ludovit Klein -165 vs. Jai Herbert +140, lightweights



Julianna Miller -410 vs. Veronica Macedo +320, women's flyweights

UFC 286 info