Another year, another installment of UFC International Fight Week. UFC 290 is the anchor of this year's festivities. The card may be lacking the big ticket item once tied to IFW's identity, but UFC 290 is loaded with talent.

A championship doubleheader takes over the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez -- the UFC featherweight and interim featherweight champion, respectively -- unify the belts in the main event. The co-main event sees UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno seek an elusive win over rival Alexandre Pantoja. But there are plenty of worthwhile fights beyond the marquee.

Former world champions Robert Whittaker and Robbie Lawler are also in action, plus guaranteed fireworks when Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker collide. Take a closer look at three non-title fights worth your time on Saturday night.

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis

UFC does not always adhere to a meritocratic system of determining title contenders. That's why it's such a treat to have Whittaker vs. du Plessis in a featured slot on this card. Both men are among the more interesting challengers for Israel Adesanya. There is an upside to either man winning on Saturday. Whittaker has two prior losses against Adesanya, but their rematch was very competitive and fans hold out hope that Whittaker can turn the tide in a trilogy after also clearing out nearly every other contender at 185 pounds. Du Plessis is a breath of fresh air in a stale slate of contenders and has an ugly verbal feud with the champ. An outcome in either direction sets up an intriguing showdown with Adesanya in Sydney.

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker



If you have an appetite for destruction, Turner and Hooker have you covered. Turner and Hooker share a combined 89% finishing rate across their 35 total victories. The lightweight fighters are hovering on the bottom end of the contender pool and are very much in the rebuilding phase. Turner lost a competitive decision to Mateusz Gamrot, snapping a fantastic five-fight winning streak. Hooker appeared to be on the way out after going 1-5 against top contenders but most recently shined against a less formidable challenge in Claudio Puelles. A win on Saturday is crucial to the future title aspirations of both men.

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

International Fight Week hosts the swan song of former UFC welterweight champion Lawler. Appropriately nicknamed "Ruthless," Lawler earned Fight of the Year honors from various publications for three consecutive years. Lawler's fights with Johny Hendricks, Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit helped define one of UFC's most exciting title reigns. Lawler is definitely battle-worn as he seeks a 30th professional win in a career spanning 22 years. Price is a decent choice for a finale: a solid but unspectacular fighter who is even less likely than Lawler to convene with judges.

Honorable mentions: Bo Nickal's return, Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes, Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield