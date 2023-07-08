International Fight Week has landed once again in Las Vegas. The annual event that began back in 2012 has delivered some iconic moments to the sport and has another loaded lineup set for Saturday with UFC 290 slated for the T-Mobile Arena. A pair of title fights tip the marquee as featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski looks to turn away interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez in the night's main event.

Volkanovski is building one of the best resumes in the division's history as he holds three wins over former champ Max Holloway and a big one over newly minted Hall of Famer Jose Aldo. Now, he looks to finish cleaning out the division with the last major test from his era in Rodriguez before he potentially looks to jump back up to lightweight for a rematch against Islam Makhachev. Rodriguez earned his shot at the title by stopping Josh Emmett for the interim strap.

The other title fight sees a rematch that was previously not at the title level. Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will take on Alexandre Pantoja after Pantoja beat Moreno in their first official fight in 2018. The two also met during their season of "The Ultimate Fighter," which Pantoja also won by submission. Moreno enters as a sizable favorite to get the job done this time after coming out on top of the four-fight series with Deiveson Figueiredo. Pantoja, meanwhile, has won three in a row to earn his shot at the crown.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 290 below.

The undercard also sees some rising prospects get a chance in the spotlight. Middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis gets his toughest test to date when he takes on former champion Robert Whittaker in a featured bout. Du Plessis has said he will fight for the title next with a win over Whittaker. Meanwhile, top lightweights Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker are set to slug it out. And middleweight prospect Bo Nickal returns in the PPV opener when he takes on late replacement Valentine Woodburn.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 290 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 290 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -370 vs. Yair Rodriguez (ic) +290, featherweight title

Brandon Moreno (c) -205 vs. Alexandre Pantoja +170, flyweight championship

Robert Whittaker -360 vs. Dricus du Plessis +280, middleweights

Jalin Turner -280 vs. Dan Hooker +230, lightweights

Bo Nickal -2500 vs. Valentine Woodburn +1100, middleweights

Niko Price -225 vs. Robbie Lawler +185, welterweights

Yazmin Jauregui -380 vs. Denise Gomes +300, women's strawweights



Jimmy Crute -140 vs. Alonzo Menifield +120, light heavyweights

Tatsuro Taira -1000 vs. Edgar Chairez +650, flyweights

Vitor Petrino -240 vs. Marcin Prachino +200, light heavyweights

Cameron Saaiman -600 vs. Christian Rodriguez +430, bantamweights

Jesus Aguilar -140 vs. Shannon Ross +120, flyweights

Esteban Ribovics -150 vs, Kamuela Kirk +125, lightweights

UFC 290 info

Date: July 8



July 8 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99 (with ESPN+ subscription)



UFC 290 countdown

