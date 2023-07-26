UFC is back on PPV this weekend with its second helping in the month of July. The promotion heads back to Salt Lake City, Utah for an epic clash between lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in the main event. While no official title will be at stake, UFC is resurrecting the ceremonial "BMF" title for the rematch between the two all-action fighters.

The pair engaged in a grueling four-round battle in April 2018 with Gaethje ultimately succumbing to strikes. The BMF belt is at stake with retired titleholder Jorge Masvidal pegged to wrap the championship around the winner's waist. While only a ceremonial title is at stake, both Poirier and Gaethje are in striking distance of a fight with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. A strong performance could set them up for a showdown in short order.

UFC 291 is a fight fan's delight despite the rare absence of a legitimate UFC title. The card is loaded with action fighters and colorful characters. Poirier, Gaethje, Alex Pereira, Tony Ferguson, Bobby Green, Kevin Holland, Stephen Thompson, Michel Pereira and Derrick Lewis -- the type of fighters you'd expect to see on a fantasy card -- are all scheduled to compete.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 291 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 291 fight card, odds

Dustin Poirier -135 vs. Justin Gaethje +115, lightweights

Jan Blachowicz -120 vs. Alex Pereira +100, light heavyweights

Bobby Green -330 vs. Tony Ferguson +260, lightweights

Stephen Thompson -200 vs. Michel Pereira +170, welterweights

Kevin Holland -150 vs. Uros Medic +125, welterweights

Marcos Rogerio de Lima -130 vs. Derrick Lewis +110, heavyweights

Matthew Semelsberger -140 vs. Yohan Lainesse +120, welterweights

Roman Kopylov -230 vs. Claudio Ribeiro +190, middleweights

CJ Vergara -170 vs. Vinicius Salvador +145, flyweights

Gabriel Bonfim -290 vs. Trevin Giles +235, welterweights

Miranda Maverick -340 vs. Priscila Cachoeira +270, women's flyweights



UFC 291 info

Date: July 29



July 29 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

