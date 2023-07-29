Five years ago, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier engaged in a classic war inside the Octagon. On Saturday, the veteran lightweight contenders will meet again in an anticipated rematch to headline UFC 291. The scheduled five-round bout will top the main UFC 291 fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The No. 2-ranked Poirier and No. 3-ranked Gaethje have had numerous landmark victories along with a pair of failed title shots since their initial meeting in April 2018, which Poirier won by fourth-round knockout. The winner of Saturday's UFC 291 main event is essentially guaranteed a third title bid, while the loser will face a long road back to contention.

Poirier is a -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100), while Gaethje is priced at +130 in the latest UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Alex Pereira (-115) meets Jan Blachowicz (-105) in a battle of light heavyweight contenders.

Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022. This includes a documented 24-14 record on his well-respected, two-leg parlays. Every pick was documented on his public Instagram account.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut for UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and his ledger included advising SportsLine members to support Jamahal Hill (-125) against Glover Teixeira (+105) for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 preview

Poirier and Gaethje are among the most recognizable names in the sport, and their fights are widely considered must-see affairs among MMA observers. They have had similar career trajectories and share similar fighting styles that involve a willingness to take damage to inflict some on their opponents. What's more, both 34-year-old fighters have lost their two title shots to the same opponents, former champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. The winner of Saturday's main event is practically assured of a third crack at the coveted belt.

Poirier (29-7-1) was last seen submitting former Bellator standout Michael Chandler in the third round of their wild fight at UFC 281 that earned Fight of the Night honors and was given consideration for Fight of the Year by numerous media outlets. Porier is also known for knocking out former two-division champion Conor McGregor twice in a six-month span in 2021.

Gaethje (24-4) is the former World Series of Fighting champion who made his much-anticipated UFC debut in July 2017 and knocked out journeyman Michael Johnson. In just his third UFC outing, Gaethje was given a litmus test in a matchup with Poirier and they produced a memorable brawl. Both fighters had their moments, but Poirier landed a flurry early in the fourth to which Gaethje couldn't respond and the fight was stopped.

Most MMA observers believed a rematch was inevitable and likely would have occurred before now. But somehow the rematch was never made despite the two combatants circling each other in the top-five lightweight rankings for the past five-plus years while both earned their pair of title shots.

Poirier is generally seen as more well-rounded, as he has eight submissions to go along with 14 knockouts. Gaethje is still widely perceived as a barroom brawler in a UFC uniform and has 19 knockouts among his 24 professional victories. But a little more attention to fundamentals and defense has helped Gaethje in recent bouts, including his majority decision over rising contender Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 in March. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

UFC 291 predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC 291 selections here: He is siding with Gabriel Bonfim (-320) to get his hand raised against Trevin Giles (+265) in a welterweight battle.

Giles (16-4) came to the UFC as an undefeated and heralded prospect following strong runs through the Legacy Fighting Alliance and Fury Fighting promotions. However, the 30-year-old Texan lost two of his first three UFC appearances and has consistently struggled against upper-tier competition. Even so, he now holds a two-fight winning streak following a split decision against Preston Parsons in March.

Bonfim (14-0) is an explosive athlete and grappling specialist who made his UFC debut following a winning performance on "Dana White's Contender Series." The 25-year-old Brazilian notched a first-round submission of Mounir Lazzez in their January fight.

"With 10 UFC fights under his belt, Giles is now a journeyman with mixed results. I think he will be a step slower than the talented young fighter Bonfim, who has explosive striking and lethal Jiu-Jitsu," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more UFC 291 picks at SportsLine.

How to make UFC 291 picks

UFC 291 odds, fight card

Dustin Poirier (-150) vs. Justin Gaethje (+130)

Alex Pereira (-115) vs. Jan Blachowicz (-105)

Stephen Thompson (-150) vs. Michel Pereira (+130)

Tony Ferguson (+320) vs. Bobby Green (-400)

Michael Chiesa (+125) vs. Kevin Holland (-145)

Gabriel Bonfim (-320) vs. Trevin Giles (+265)

Derrick Lewis (+170) vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima (-200)

Roman Kopylov (-240) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (+195)

Jake Matthews (-265) vs. Darius Flowers (+225)

C.J. Vergara (-160) vs. Vinicius Salvador (+130)