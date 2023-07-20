UFC 294 is beginning to take shape at the expense of another pay-per-view card. UFC president Dana White announced three cards for the promotion's return to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, including Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 and Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Oliveira on Oct. 21 in the same venue he defeated Oliveira one year prior to capture the title. Makhachev and Oliveira briefly went their separate ways before reuniting for the sequel. Makhachev successfully defended his title against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in February. Meanwhile, Oliveira bounced back with a stunning knockout of Beneil Dariush in June.

The long-awaited return of Chimaev is set following a 13-month absence from competition. Chimaev returns to middleweight after throwing the UFC 279 main card in disarray by significantly missing weight. Chimaev was originally booked for a welterweight tilt with Nate Diaz last September but wound up fighting Kevin Holland at a 180-pound catchweight. Welcoming Chimaev to the middleweight elite is former title challenger Costa. The Brazilian defeated Luke Rockhold last August in brutal fashion.

Costa vs. Chimaev came at the expense of a scheduled fight between Costa and Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 on July 29. Aliskerov is also being moved to UFC 294 where he will fight a less experienced middleweight contender in Nassourdine Imavov.