UFC is headed to Canada for its first pay-per-view card of the new year. UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis are on the marquee. The feud has quickly unraveled into chaos and comes to a head at UFC 297 in Toronto's Scotiabank Theatre on Jan. 20.

Strickland vs. du Plessis seemed incident-free upon its announcement. That all changed at a press conference held during UFC 296 fight week. The headliners got into a tasteless back-and-forth evoking homophobic slurs and banter about child abuse. The bad blood boiled over at UFC 296 when Strickland and Du Plessis brawled in the crowd.

Overshadowed by the drama is UFC 297's second title fight. Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva compete for the vacant UFC women's bantamweight championship. The title was vacated after former two-division champion Amanda Nunes retired following a successful title defense against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in another major Canadian city, Vancouver. Canadians competing at UFC 297 include rising welterweight Mike Malott, two-time "The Ultimate Fighter" winner Brad Katona, Marc-Andre Barriault and Charles Jourdain.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 297 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 297 fight card, odds

Sean Strickland (c) -125 vs. Dricus du Plessis +105, middleweight title



Mayra Bueno Silva -160 vs. Raquel Pennington +135, women's bantamweight title

Mike Malott -250 vs. Neil Magny +205, welterweights

Chris Curtis -160 vs. Marc-Andre Barriault +135, middleweights

Movsar Evloev -170 vs. Arnold Allen +145, featherweights

Brad Katona -180 vs. Garrett Armfield +155, bantamweights



Charles Jourdain -180 vs. Sean Woodsen +155, featherweights



Serhiy Sidey -190 vs. Ramon Taveras +160, bantamweights

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana, women's strawweights

Yohan Lainesse -125 vs. Sam Patterson +105, welterweights

Jasmine Jasudavicius -360 vs. Priscila Cachoeira +280, women's flyweights

Malcolm Gordon -115 vs. Jimmy Flick +105, flyweights



UFC 297 info