Neil Magny is still kicking even with a compromised leg. The UFC's most enduring welterweight survived 12.5 minutes of hell at UFC 297 on Saturday before snuffing out the flame that was Canada's great hope, Mike Malott.

Magny clocked in as the second-biggest underdog on the card at +290. The betting lines seemed justified for the majority of their fight. Malott fought more efficiently in Round 1, targeting Magny's lead calf that was damaged by Ian Machado Garry in August. The Canadian darling dominated Round 2 and was on pace to do the same in Round 3. Unfortunately for Malott, the wheels fell off the wagon. Magny reserved position on the ground late into Round 3. It was soon evident that Malott was completely gassed. Magny settled into top position and unloaded a barrage of punches. Malott shelled up and offered no resistance. The referee was forced to intervene with 15 seconds left in the fight, awarding Magny a shocking Hail Mary win.

Magny improved to 29-11 while extending several UFC records. Those include most welterweight wins (22), most welterweight bouts (32) and most significant strikes landed in welterweight history. Malott dropped to 10-2-1, snapping a six-fight winning streak. Malott had been teed as the Canadian best equipped to make a run to the title as he looked to enter the UFC's official welterweight rankings.

It was a rough night for the Toronto crowd. Male Canadian fighters went 0-7 at UFC 297. Even adopted English fighter Arnold Allen, who trains out of Montreal's Tristar Gym, lost his fight. It wasn't a complete loss thanks to Canada's female fighters. Jasmine Jasudavicius and Gillian Robertson won their respective bouts on Saturday to avoid a clean sweep. A far cry from the perfect 5-0 run Canadian fighters had in Vancouver for UFC 289.