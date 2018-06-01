UFC Fight Night 131: Fighter knocks himself out trying to pull off body slam takedown

To kick off the UFC Fight Night 131 event in Utica, New York, on Friday night, a flyweight bout took place pitting Jarred Brooks against the debuting Jose "Shorty" Torres -- the reigning Titan FC bantamweight and flyweight champion who was making his UFC debut on short notice. Early in the fight, Brooks seemed on a good pace to spoil the debut of Torres, until one of his tactics catastrophically backfired on him.

In the second round of the bout, Brooks went for a body slam on Torres while he was clearly ahead in the fight. However, upon coming down to the mat, instead of Torres taking the brunt of the maneuver, Brooks spiked his head right into the mat and, for lack of a better term, knocked himself silly. Torres immediately began striking until the fight was called.

Welcome to the UFC @ShortyTorres125!!

He gets the finish in round 2!#UFCUtica pic.twitter.com/reuP4QWzzq — UFC (@ufc) June 1, 2018

Brooks was outlanding Torres pretty decisively over the first two rounds of the fight and seemed to go for some style points with the slam. Some said the long-awaited debut of Torres in the UFC would be one to remember, and it certainly was. It'll just be remembered for one of the more hilarious finishes we have ever seen.