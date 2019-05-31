UFC Fight Night 153 odds, top predictions: MMA expert picks Anthony Smith vs. Alexander Gustafsson

If Alexander Gustafsson or Anthony Smith want another shot at the UFC light heavyweight championship held by Jon "Bones" Jones, it starts Saturday when the Swede and the American face off at UFC Fight Night 153, live from Stockholm. The main card is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, with preliminary fights starting at 10 a.m. ET, with a total of 12 fights on the card. The top fights on the main card are all in the light heavyweight division, none bigger than the clash between the countryman Gustafsson (18-5), considered one of Europe's top fighters, and Smith (31-14), who had won three straight before a decision defeat to Jones on March 2. Gustafsson's last fight was a TKO at the hands of Jones on Dec. 29. The most-recent Gustafsson vs. Smith odds make Gustafsson a -330 favorite (risk $330 to win $100), with Smith at +270 (risk $100 to win $270). Before locking in any UFC Fight Night 153 picks, you'll want to see the UFC on ESPN+ 11 card picks and predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up over $22,000.

At UFC Fight Night 152, Marley called for an upset by Grant Dawson (+120), saying Dawson's pace and wrestling ability could get him a surprise win over favorite Michael Trizano. Dawson choked out Trizano in the second round for a nice payout.

Three weeks ago at UFC 237, Marley advised SportsLine members that Alex Volkanovski (+120) would use his nonstop pressure to upset UFC icon Jose Aldo (-140) in a main-card featherweight bout. That's exactly what happened as Volkanovski controlled the action from the opening bell, and Marley's followers pocketed another easy winner.

At UFC Fight Night 151, Marley went a stunning 11-1 and netted $100 bettors nearly $1,000 in profit in a single evening. His selections included accurately predicting that Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (+110) would pull the upset of Al Iaquinta (-130) in the main event. Anyone who has followed Marley's advice is way up.

Now, with UFC Stockholm fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the UFC Fight Night 153 card, identified the best value in the UFC odds

Marley knows that both Gustafsson and Smith see Saturday's main event as a final opportunity to get back on track for a rematch with Jones for the title.

In March, Smith went toe-to-toe with Jones, arguably the best fighter in the world, in a unanimous decision, but Smith called his effort "embarrassing." That ended a streak of three-straight wins against other contenders. He's looking to get back on track against Gustafsson, who has lost twice to Jones, including in his last bout in December. Gustafsson had won 15 of 16 matches but has now lost four of seven, three of which were title bouts.

Marley has broken down the fight, considered the odds

One of Marley's UFC Fight Night 153 picks that we can tell you: He is liking the American Tonya Evinger (-265) in her women's bantamweight matchup with Swede Lina Lansberg.

Lansberg (8-4) may have the home crowd advantage, but Marley sees the 37-year-old Evinger (19-7) as being too strong on the mat.

"If Lansberg lets Evinger get just one takedown this fight could be over," Marley told SportsLine. "I like Evinger to win in round one or two here and I feel pretty confident she gets this done in dominant fashion."

Marley also has UFC on ESPN+ 11 picks locked in for Gustafsson vs. Smith and every other fight on this stacked card.

Who wins dos Gustafsson vs. Smith? And how does each fight end? See the UFC Fight Night 153 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see which fighters you need to be all over Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Smith, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $22,000 in MMA bets in the last year.

