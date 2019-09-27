UFC Fight Night 160 predictions -- Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream

Hermansson and Cannonier meet in a middleweight clash from Copenhagen

The UFC Octagon will land in Denmark for the first time in history for UFC Fight Night 160. The event, which takes place at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, is headlined by a middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier, a fight with potentially significant impact on the 185-pound division.

Hermansson (20-4) enters the bout on a four-fight winning streak, including a decision win over Jacare Souza that has catapulted him to the No. 5 spot in the UFC middleweight rankings. No. 9-ranked Cannonier (12-4) is looking to build off a leg kick TKO victory over UFC legend Anderson Silva in their May clash. With both men having scored big wins over highly-regarded opponents, they're looking to inch closer to a title shot with a win in Denmark.

In the lightweight co-main event, Danish Olympic silver medalist Mark Madsen (8-0) will make his UFC debut against Danilo Belluardo (12-4). Madsen won silver in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. Belluardo lost in his promotional debut in June, suffering a TKO defeat at the hands of Joel Alvarez.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night 160 with the latest odds from William Hill.

UFC Fight Night 160 card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Jack Hermansson -250

Jared Cannonier +190

Middleweight

Mark Madsen -588

Danilo Belluardo +400

Lightweight

Gilbert Burns -125

Gunnar Nelson +100

Welterweight

Khalil Rountree Jr. -137
Ion Cuțelaba +110
Light heavyweight
Michał Oleksiejczuk -250
Ovince Saint Preux +190Light heavyweight
Alex Oliveira -149
Nicolas Dalby +120
Welterweight

UFC Fight Night 160 viewing information

Date: Sept. 28, 2019 | Start time: 2 pm ET
Location: Royal Arena -- Copenhagen, Denmark
Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier: It's worth remembering Cannonier entered the Octagon as a heavyweight before working his way to light heavyweight and now middleweight. At 185, he has scored two stoppage wins, one against a tough veteran in David Branch and one in the legendary Silva. Hermansson is talented and is a considerable favorite for a reason, but he's been stopped before and Cannonier has serious, serious power. I'm taking him in the upset. Pick: Cannonier via TKO2

