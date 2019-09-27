UFC Fight Night 160 predictions -- Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream

The UFC Octagon will land in Denmark for the first time in history for UFC Fight Night 160. The event, which takes place at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, is headlined by a middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier, a fight with potentially significant impact on the 185-pound division.

Hermansson (20-4) enters the bout on a four-fight winning streak, including a decision win over Jacare Souza that has catapulted him to the No. 5 spot in the UFC middleweight rankings. No. 9-ranked Cannonier (12-4) is looking to build off a leg kick TKO victory over UFC legend Anderson Silva in their May clash. With both men having scored big wins over highly-regarded opponents, they're looking to inch closer to a title shot with a win in Denmark.

In the lightweight co-main event, Danish Olympic silver medalist Mark Madsen (8-0) will make his UFC debut against Danilo Belluardo (12-4). Madsen won silver in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. Belluardo lost in his promotional debut in June, suffering a TKO defeat at the hands of Joel Alvarez.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night 160 with the latest odds from William Hill.

UFC Fight Night 160 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Jack Hermansson -250 Jared Cannonier +190 Middleweight Mark Madsen -588 Danilo Belluardo +400 Lightweight Gilbert Burns -125 Gunnar Nelson +100 Welterweight Khalil Rountree Jr. -137

Ion Cuțelaba +110

Light heavyweight Michał Oleksiejczuk -250

Ovince Saint Preux +190 Light heavyweight Alex Oliveira -149

Nicolas Dalby +120

Welterweight

UFC Fight Night 160 viewing information

Date: Sept. 28, 2019 | Start time: 2 pm ET

Location: Royal Arena -- Copenhagen, Denmark

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier: It's worth remembering Cannonier entered the Octagon as a heavyweight before working his way to light heavyweight and now middleweight. At 185, he has scored two stoppage wins, one against a tough veteran in David Branch and one in the legendary Silva. Hermansson is talented and is a considerable favorite for a reason, but he's been stopped before and Cannonier has serious, serious power. I'm taking him in the upset. Pick: Cannonier via TKO2