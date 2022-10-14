Rising contenders who are vying for their first title shot collide Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo when No. 5-ranked Alexa Grasso meets No. 6-ranked Viviane Araujo. The matchup of ranked women's flyweight contenders will anchor the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Grasso has scaled the ranks behind three consecutive victories and could be primed to emerge as the next title contender with a fourth straight win. She faces a stern litmus test in Araujo, who has won three of her past four and is looking for a signature victory in order to join the title picture.

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo preview

The winner of the main event Saturday could be in line to fight for the title in a division that arguably could use an infusion of new talent. Champion Valentina Shevchenko currently does not have a fight booked and she already has defeated every ranked contender who stands between her and the combatants in Saturday's main event. Those fighters include Jessica Andrade, Lauren Murphy, Taila Santos and Katlyn Chookagian, who holds the No. 1 ranking.

Grasso (14-3) is considered one of the better boxers in the women's game and she has used her strong stand-up technique to get the upper hand on most of her opponents. However, the 29-year-old Mexican fighter showed some versatility in her most recent outing when she scored a first-round submission over prospect Joanne Wood in March.

Araujo (11-3) is a versatile talent who holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu but also has three knockouts to go along with four submissions among her 11 professional MMA victories. The 25-year-old controlled the action most of the way in her decision win against Andrea Lee in May. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Nick Maximov (-135) to get past Jacob Malkoun (+115) in a matchup of middleweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Maximov (8-1) is a grappler and elusive athlete who won his first two UFC appearances before suffering his first professional loss in his last outing.

Malkoun (6-2) has shown power and a solid ground game while splitting his first four UFC fights. He is coming off a decision loss to rising prospect Brendan Allen in June.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Alexa Grasso (-200) vs. Viviane Araujo (+175)

Jonathan Martinez (-200) vs. Cub Swanson (+175)

Askar Askarov (-240) vs. Brandon Royval (+200)

Dusko Todorovic (-190) vs. Jordan Wright (+170)

Alonzo Menifield (-220) vs. Misha Cirkunov (+190)

Mana Martinez (-150) vs. Brandon Davis (+130)

Victor Henry (-320) vs. Raphael Assuncao (+260)

Nick Maximov (-135) vs. Jacob Malkoun (+115)

Piera Rodriguez (-180) vs. Sam Hughes (+160)

Tasturo Taira (-250) vs. CJ Vergara (+210)

Pete Rodriguez (-700) vs. Mike Jackson (+500)