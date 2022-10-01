Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan are set to step into the UFC Octagon on Saturday night with the goal of establishing themselves as potential players in the women's strawweight title scene. The 115-pound showdown headlines the UFC Fight Night card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET).

The fight is a critical one for Xiaonan (15-3), in particular. The native of China will enter the cage on a two-fight losing skid, having suffered a TKO loss to Carla Esparza and dropping a split decision to Marina Rodriguez in a fight many felt Xiaonan had done enough to win. Those losses came after a 12-fight winning streak, including six wins in the Octagon.

After seven knockout wins in the first 10 bouts of her career, Xiaonan has not picked up a single stoppage win in the nine fights since (including one no contest in 2016).

Dern (12-2) also suffered a recent loss to Rodriguez, losing by decision in October 2021. She rebounded in April with a split decision win over Tecia Torres. The fight with Torres was a very close bout, which was not only a split on the official scorecards but in the eyes of the media, with Torres taking slightly more than half of the media scores tracked by MMADecisions.com.

While Dern has never scored a knockout victory, she is still a vicious finisher. A highly-decorated jiu-jitsu star, Dern has brought those submission skills to mixed martial arts, with seven of her 12 career victories ending with her opponent tapping out.

Speaking with CBS Sports ahead of the fight, Dern cited a need to get "mean" with her grappling again after feeling that she had let Rodriguez and Torres off the hook in their fights.

"When I go to submit, I can't think these girls are going to tap," Dern said. "You don't want to be mean and you don't want to see people get hurt but, at the same time, if she could cut me open or whatever, she would. I'm always thinking 'technique, technique.' If I just rip it off and don't give them a chance to tap, I might pull their shoulder and they may need surgery or something like that. But at the end of the day, we signed up for this. If I give her time to think, I settle for, 'I'll get her on the next one...' No, I need to just do it. Just be mean."

Xiaonan has only been submitted once in her career, tapping to a rear naked choke on a card in Singapore in 2010 in just the fourth fight of her career.

UFC Fight Night fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Favorite Underdog Weight class Mackenzie Dern -240 Yan Xiaonan +200 Women's strawweight Randy Brown -310 Francisco Trinaldo +250 Welterweight Raoni Barcelos -240 Trevin Jones +200 Bantamweight Sodiq Yusuff -900 Don Shainis +600 Featherweight John Castaneda -180 Daniel Santos +155 140-pound catchweight Mike Davis -180 Viacheslav Borshchev +155 Lightweight

Prediction

Dern is a very reckless defensively. She also has a tendency to willingly engage in sloppy striking exchanges where her grappling could give her a much easier path to victory. Xiaonan has good movement and striking, but she also can lean on trying to outmuscle opponents when they're able to pressure her.

It's basically a certainty that Xiaonan won't be able to brute force her way out of clinches or outscramble Dern if the fight hits the floor. Assuming Xiaonan doesn't suddenly find her power against high-level fighters and Dern doesn't decide to just chase Xiaonan while trying to turn the fight into a brawl on the feet, it feels pretty clear that the biggest question heading into the fight is whether Dern scores the submission or if she wins on the cards. Pick: Mackenzie Dern via submission, Round 2

