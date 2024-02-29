Veteran heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik will take on heralded prospect Shamil Gaziev on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev. The five-round battle will anchor the main UFC fight card starting at 4 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 12-ranked Rozenstruik was once perhaps the hottest prospect in the heavyweight division and has faced numerous upper-tier opponents. But he has now lost three of his past four and likely needs a victory Saturday in order to remain in the top 15. Gaziev has just one UFC fight under his belt, but has been given a main-event opportunity to showcase his skills and perhaps jump start a run toward title contention.

Gaziev is a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), while Rozenstruik is priced at +140 (risk $100 to win $140) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev odds from the SportsLine consensus. In the co-main event, Vitor Petrino (-300) meets Tyson Pedro (+240) in a matchup of light heavyweight prospects. Before locking in your picks for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

Vithlani made his SportsLine debut last January of last year and swept the main card for UFC 283 with a 5-0 record and has been a consistent winner ever since. At UFC 292 in August, he predicted the upset for underdog Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) in the bantamweight championship main event. Anyone who has followed Vithlani already has seen massive returns.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev preview

The main event appears to provide both fighters with an opportunity to prove something. With a dominant showing, Rozenstruik could reclaim his status as a top-10 heavyweight and perhaps save his job in the process. Conversely, handing Gaziev a headlining appearance in just his second UFC fight sets the stage for fast-tracking him toward a ranking and higher-profile opportunities should he deliver on his perceived potential.

Rozenstruik (13-5) started his UFC stint with four consecutive knockout victories, highlighted by a last-second finish of former veteran contender Alistair Overeem. However, a 20-second knockout loss to former champion Francis Ngannou would set off a stretch that has seen him go 3-5 in his last eight outings, while being exposed as somewhat one-dimensional in the process.

The 35-year-old's seven knockouts in seven UFC victories illustrate that he has the power to present danger to any opponent in the octagon. However, his lack of success against upper-tier competition suggests that the bottom of the top 10 might be his ceiling. In his last performance, Rozenstruik was submitted in the first round against prospect Jailton Almeida last May.

Gaziev (12-0) is a versatile prospect who gained attention for success in the Brave Combat Federation and other respected promotions. The 34-year-old Dagestan native reportedly once trained with the iconic Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from the UFC with a 29-0 record as lightweight champion.

Gaziev has shown grappling and athleticism that are rare for heavyweights. Following an appearance on "Dana White's Contender Series," Gaziev made his UFC debut last December against veteran Martin Buday at UFC 296. He dominated from the opening bell and won by second-round stoppage.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Javid Basharat (-700) to get past Aiemann Zahabi (+450) in a bantamweight showdown on the preliminary card.

Basharat (14-0-1) is a rising prospect best known for his ground game who also has ample striking. The 28-year-old saw his last outing end in a no-contest against fellow prospect Victor Henry because of an accidental foul.

Zahabi (10-2) is a power puncher and seven-year UFC veteran who has seen his trajectory slowed by various injuries. But the 36-year-old enters Saturday on a three-fight winning streak bolstered by two stoppages.

"If Basharat decides to grapple, he can control this fight on the ground to pick up another decision victory," Vithlani told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Vithlani has strong picks for Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter who "is a skilled striker and an even more skilled Jiu-Jitsu player" to emerge with a dominant victory.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

UFC Fight Night picks, predictions, best bets

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+140) vs. Shamil Gaziev (-165)

Vitor Petrino (-300) vs. Tyson Pedro (+240)

Muhammad Mokaev (-360) vs. Alex Perez (+280)

Matt Schnell (+240) vs. Steve Erceg (-310)

Umar Nurmagomedov (-1,100) Vs. Bekzat Almakhan (+700)

Eryk Anders (-370) vs. Jamie Pickett (+265)

Javid Basharat (-700) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+450)

Loik Radzhabov (+145) vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (-170)

Christian Leroy Duncan (-260) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (+210)

Ludovit Klein (-800) vs. AJ Cunningham (+575)