UFC news, rumors: Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson set for ONE Championship debuts

It's been quite an end to the year for Asian MMA promotion ONE Championship, snagging two prominent former UFC champions to add to its roster. First, ONE emerged victorious for the services of free agent lightweight Eddie Alvarez, and then it was a part of history being involved in the first-ever MMA "trade" that saw UFC land undefeated welterweight Ben Askren while ONE now has former record-setting flyweight champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson. Now we know at least how the two former UFC stars will make their debuts for their new home.

ONE Championship announced on Wednesday that both Alvarez (29-6) and Johnson (27-3-1) will debut for the promotion as part of lightweight and flyweight world grand prix tournaments, respectively. Neither dates for the tournaments nor opponents were revealed at the press conference in Singapore.

Both were in attendance for the announcement on Wednesday and seem eager to get to work for their new employer. Johnson noted that he's excited about the opportunity to get to compete against the best flyweights Asia has to offer.

"I spent seven years in North America fighting the best in the world," Johnson said. "I've never traveled to Asia to fight the best. I think now is the perfect time to do it.

"Now that they just announced a world grand prix for the flyweight division, it's has always been a dream of mine to actually compete in Asia in a world grand Prix. The biggest thing that you can expect from me for coming over here to compete in Asia is that I'll do my best. I am taking no shortcuts."

