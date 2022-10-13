Champion Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira are running it back. The pair of top light heavyweights will clash at UFC 282 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Dec. 10.

UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell confirmed the UFC light heavyweight title fight's booking to Sports Illustrated. It is a rematch of the explosive encounter between Prochazka and Teixeira at UFC 275 in June. Prochazka captured the light heavyweight title via rear-naked choke at 4:32 of Round 5. It was a stunning back-and-forth fight where Teixeira, the premier grappler of the two, lost hold of a fight he was likely en route to winning.

Prochazka (29-3-1) was crowned UFC light heavyweight champion in just his third UFC fight. He knocked out Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oedzemir in his previous two Octagon appearances. The champ has also won 13 fights in a row overall.

Teixeira (33-8) had a career renaissance between 2019 and 2021, winning six straight fights and capturing the UFC title from Jan Blachowicz. At 42 years old, Teixeira became the oldest first-time UFC champion and the second-oldest UFC champion in history, behind Randy Couture.

