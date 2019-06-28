UFC on ESPN 3 odds, predictions: Top MMA expert picks Ngannou vs. dos Santos, Formiga vs. Benavidez

The future of the UFC heavyweight division will become clearer on Saturday after top-three contenders meet in the octagon. Second-ranked Francis Ngannou battles third-ranked Junior Dos Santos in the main event of UFC on ESPN 3. The 13-bout UFC on ESPN 3 card takes place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, with the main card scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The winner of Saturday's main event will be a logical choice to get another shot at the UFC heavyweight crown, as top-ranked challenger and former champ Stipe Miocic and current title holder Daniel Cormier will meet in a rematch in August. Ngannou and Dos Santos both came up short against Miocic in title bouts within the past two years. On Saturday at UFC Minneapolis, Ngannou is a -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100), while Dos Santos is a +210 underdog (risk $100 to win $210) in the latest Ngannou vs. Dos Santos odds. In the co-main event, Joseph Benavidez takes on Jussier Formiga in a flyweight bout. The former is a -175 favorite in the latest Formiga vs. Benavidez odds. Before making your UFC on ESPN 3 picks, listen to what SportsLine's resident MMA expert, Kyle Marley, has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is currently in first place in this year's competition. Marley also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $22,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge. Just last week at UFC Fight Night 154, Marley posted a 9-2 record to return a profit of nearly $900 in one night. His winning selections included big underdog winners on Randy Brown (+230) against Bryan Barberena (-270) and he also accurately predicted Molly McCann (+240) upsetting Ariane Lipski (-280). Anyone who has followed Marley's advice is up huge.

Now, with UFC on ESPN 3 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 12-fight UFC Minneapolis card, identified the best values in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight.

Marley knows the bout represents a turning point in the careers of both heavyweights, who are aiming to return to title contention. Both came up short in title bouts against Miocic, the former champ who has since lost the belt to Daniel Cormier.

Ngannou, 32, is considered perhaps the hardest puncher in UFC history. The knockout artist was widely viewed as a superstar in the making before he was outclassed by Miocic in their January 2018 fight. He suffered another setback against Derrick Lewis, but has since won two bouts by knockout. He stopped former champion Cain Velasquez in February.

Dos Santos, 35, has one of the most well-rounded skill sets in the heavyweight division. He won the UFC heavyweight belt by stopping Velasquez in November 2011, but lost in a rematch the following year. He was stopped by Miocic in their May 2017 title bout, but has since won three straight. He scored a technical knockout of Lewis in March. You can only see Marley's dos Santos vs. Ngannou picks at SportsLine.

One of the UFC Minneapolis picks we can share: Marley is backing veteran Damien Maia (-170) to get his hand raised against Anthony Rocco Martin (+150) in a welterweight clash on the main card.

The 41-year-old Maia (26-9) looks to get back into contention following losses in three of his last four bouts, all against top-tier opponents. At UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs. dos Santos, Martin (16-4) seeks his fifth consecutive victory after taking a decision against Sergio Moraes in March. "I expect Maia to be the bigger and stronger competitor, so he will be able to get this fight to the mat. If he can do that, he can win a grappling-based decision or lock up the submission," Marley told SportsLine.

Marley also has strong picks for Dos Santos vs. Ngannou, Benavidez vs. Formiga and every other bout on the stacked UFC on ESPN 3 card.

Who wins Dos Santos vs. Ngannou? And how exactly does each fight end?