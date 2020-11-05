Before Corey Anderson makes his Bellator debut in a showdown with big-time striker Melvin Manhoef, some rising prospects and established veterans will throw down on the prelims. Those prelims, anchored by a lightweight bout between Georgi Karakhanyan and Bryce Logan, will be available to stream right here at CBSSports.com.

Former WSOF champion Karakhanyan has been a longtime staple of Bellator, fighting 16 times for the promotion. Logan is making his first trip to the Bellator cage since dropping a split decision in his promotion debut in August 2018. He has gone 3-1 since, including a current three-fight winning streak, earning his way back for an opportunity against established lightweight veteran Karakhanyan.

Karakhanyan vs. Logan is just one of the six prelim bouts scheduled to stream live on CBSSports.com. MMA fans will also want to keep an eye on the light heavyweight clash between Alex Polizzi and Julius Anglickas, two men who have only seen the scorecards a combined two times across 16 fights.

You can catch all the prelim action from the Mohegan Sun Arena beginning at 4:45 p.m. ET with our live stream on this page. Below is the complete card and viewing information.

Fight card

Bellator 250 prelims (4:45 p.m. ET)

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Bryce Logan, lightweights

Alex Polizzi vs. Julius Anglickas, light heavyweights

Janay Harding vs. Jessy Miele, women;s featherweights

Ali Zebian vs. Piankhi Zimmerman, lightweights

Jaylon Bates vs. Joe Supino, bantamweights

Sumiko Inaba vs. Jessica Ruiz, women's flyweights

Bellator 250 main card (7 p.m. ET)

Corey Anderson vs. Melvin Manhoef, light heavyweights

Tyrell Fortune vs. Said Sowma, heavyweights

Austin Vanderford vs. Vinicius De Jesus, middleweights

Derek Anderson vs. Killys Mota, Welterweights



Viewing Information