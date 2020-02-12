2020 Daytona 500 odds, predictions: Advanced model releases surprising NASCAR picks

The NASCAR schedule kicks into high gear on Sunday with the 2020 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET. Forty-three drivers are set to compete in a star-studded 2020 Daytona 500 field, with the likes of Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Jimmy Johnson and Joey Logano among the big names chasing the checkered flag.

Johnson and Hamlin are the only two drivers in the 2020 Daytona 500 lineup with multiple victories in this race. Johnson took home the checkered flag in 2006 and 2013, while Hamlin finished on top of the leaderboard in 2016 and 2019. However, it's Logano, the 2015 champion, who's going off as the Vegas favorite at 10-1, with Keselowki at 11-1 in the latest 2020 Daytona 500 odds. Before you make your 2020 Daytona 500 picks, be sure to check out the 2020 NASCAR at Daytona predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2020 Daytona 500 predictions

For the 2020 Daytona 500, the model is high on Ryan Blaney, who makes a serious run at the checkered flag despite going off at 16-1 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Blaney has proven he has what it takes to compete with the best drivers NASCAR has to offer at this historic track. In fact, Blaney earned a runner-up finish in the 2017 Daytona 500 and followed that up with a seventh place in 2018. He also ended last season on a red-hot run, finishing in the top-10 in four of his last six races, including his victory at Talladega in October. Blaney's past experiences coupled with his knowledge of Daytona International Speedway make him a prime candidate to climb the 2020 Daytona 500 leaderboard quickly.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, the Vegas co-favorite at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top three. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Daytona 500 lineup.

After winning his first title in 2018, Logano dropped to fifth in the standings in 2019 after spending most of the first half leading the points race. Eleven finishes outside the top 10 in the final 21 races of the season led to the precipitous drop, including a 25th place finish at Daytona in July after starting on the pole. Logano won the 2015 Daytona 500 and has finished in the top six at the Great American Race in his four starts since, but he's only led 30 laps collectively during that time.

2020 Daytona 500 odds

Joey Logano 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Brad Keselowski 11-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 14-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Jimmie Johnson 20-1

William Byron 20-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1

Matt DiBenedetto 20-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kyle Larson 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Ryan Newman 35-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Bubba Wallace Jr. 40-1

Cole Custer 40-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Ross Chastain 50-1

Ty Dillon 50-1

Chris Buecher 50-1

John Hunter Nemechek 80-1

Michael McDowell 80-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

David Ragan 100-1

Brendan Gaughan 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Brennan Poole 150-1

Joey Gase 200-1

Timmy Hill 200-1

Chad Finchum 200-1

Reed Sorenson 200-1

J.J. Yeley 200-1

Quin Houff 200-1

Corey LaJoie 200-1

B.J. McLeod 200-1

