2020 Daytona 500 odds, predictions: Advanced projection model releases surprising NASCAR picks

Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin were the top four drivers during NASCAR's 2019 season, and they're all among the top-seven contenders to win the 2020 Daytona 500, which gets underway at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The 2020 Daytona 500 odds list Hamlin as a co-favorite with Joey Logano at 10-1. Harvick and Busch aren't far behind at 13-1, while Truex is a bit further down the NASCAR odds board at 16-1.

In total, nine drivers are going off with odds shorter than 20-1, which leaves some intriguing long shots to win the Great American Race such as Jimmie Johnson (22-1) and 2020 Busch Clash winner Erik Jones (22-1). Before locking in any 2020 Daytona 500 picks or entering a NASCAR DFS contest on a site like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the NASCAR at Daytona predictions and full projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model crushed its NASCAR picks last year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Additionally, it called Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Anybody who has followed its picks has seen huge returns. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Daytona 2020 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Daytona 500 predictions

For the Daytona 500 2020, the model is high on Truex Jr., who is going off at 16-1 Daytona 500 odds. Truex led NASCAR in wins in 2019, taking the checkered flag seven times on his way to a second-place finish in the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series standings. He finished just five points behind winner Kyle Busch.

And though a win at Daytona International Speedway has eluded him in his career, Truex has come close several times. He took second in the summer race in 2018, as well as second place in the 2016 Daytona 500. He's also led at least one lap in five of his last 10 races at Daytona. Though he's getting higher odds than last year's top points earners, SportsLine's model likes his chances to climb the Daytona 500 leaderboard quickly on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Logano, the Vegas co-favorite at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top three. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Daytona 500 lineup.

After winning his first title in 2018, Logano dropped to fifth in the standings in 2019 after spending most of the first half leading the points race. Eleven finishes outside the top 10 in the final 21 races of the season led to the precipitous drop, including a 25th place finish at Daytona in July after starting on the pole. Logano won the 2015 Daytona 500 and has finished in the top six at the Great American Race in his four starts since, but he's only led 30 laps collectively during that time.

How to make NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Daytona odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Daytona 500 2020? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 Daytona 500 leaderboard, all from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last season.

2020 Daytona 500 odds

Joey Logano 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Chase Elliott 13-1

Kyle Busch 13-1

Brad Keselowski 13-1

Kevin Harvick 13-1

Martin Truex Jr. 16-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 22-1

William Byron 22-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Aric Almirola 22-1

Erik Jones 22-1

Kyle Larson 25-1

Matt DiBenedetto 32-1

Austin Dillon 32-1

Christopher Bell 42-1

Ryan Newman 42-1

Cole Custer 50-1

Tyler Reddick 50-1

Paul Menard 50-1

Ross Chastain 65-1

Daniel Hemric 70-1

Darrell Wallace Jr. 70-1

Ryan Preece 70-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

John Hunter Nemechek 75-1

Michael McDowell 75-1

David Ragan 110-1

Ty Dillon 110-1

JJ Yeley 120-1

Quin Houff 120-1

B.J. Mcleod 140-1

Brendan Gaughan 140-1

Matt Tifft 140-1

Cody Ware 160-1

Garrett Smithley 160-1

Joey Gase 160-1

Parker Kligerman 160-1

Timmy Hill 160-1