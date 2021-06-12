Kyle Larson has been one of the top drivers of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season and currently is competing at an astounding level. The 2014 Rookie of the Year has raised his wins total this year to three by capturing the checkered flag in both of his last two starts after being runner-up in each of the previous three races. While points won't be up for grabs at Texas Motor Speedway, Larson will attempt to make it three straight wins when he gets behind the wheel for the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday. The 28-year-old, who has recorded 11 top-10 finishes in 16 starts this season, won this event in 2019 at Charlotte.

Larson is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. are listed at 6-1. Kyle Busch is 17-2 and the group of the top six contenders in the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race lineup is rounded out by Denny Hamlin and William Byron, who are listed at 10-1. The race is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race picks.

Roberts is arguably the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Larson, won the Coca-Cola 600 two weeks ago at 11-2 odds, He also correctly predicted the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix the previous week, hitting Elliott's win at 8-5 odds.

He began a stretch of three winners in six races on Apr. 25, when he nailed Brad Keselowski's win in the GEICO 500 at 14-1 odds.

Roberts correctly called the first two races of the 2020 season and also enjoyed success the previous year, as his top four choices in each race during the 2019 NASCAR campaign returned a head-turning $3,400 to those who put down $50 on each. In addition, he has correctly predicted at least six top-10 finishers in nine of the last 13 races of the 2021 season. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

One shocker: Roberts is low on Truex, even though he is among the favorites at 6-1. In fact, Roberts says Truex, who was 10th in this race each of the last two years, doesn't crack the top 10 this time around.

"I left Martin Truex Jr. out of consideration only because he's not been his usual self on 1.5-mile tracks using the 550-horsepower package this season," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was the 'King of the Cookie Cutters,' but not in 2021, as he's only had one top-five (finish) in the five races. ... I don't see him being able to run away from the field, even if he starts the final 10-lap dash from the pole."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Christopher Bell, a long shot at 25-1 in the latest NASCAR at Texas odds. The 26-year-old Oklahoman has recorded five top-10 finishes this year, including his first Cup Series victory in February at the Daytona Road Course. Bell had the best performance of his 2020 rookie season at Texas, where he finished third in October, and has taken a checkered flag there in both the Xfinity and Truck Series.

"I put him as a candidate to bet because of his (Joe Gibbs Racing) power, as well as the possibility of him being the driver who gets inverted for the better to start the second, third and fourth rounds," Roberts said.

2021 NASCAR All-Star Race odds

Kyle Larson 5-2

Chase Elliott 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kyle Busch 17-2

William Byron 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Alex Bowman 12-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Joey Logano 17-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Kurt Busch 50-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Michael McDowell 300-1