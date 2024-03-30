While NASCAR drivers have been known to angrily throw helmets and gloves at other competitors' cars when they feel they've been wronged on the racetrack, Joey Gase took things to the next level during Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway. After getting turned into the wall by Dawson Cram, Gase promptly took the entire rear bumper of his car and threw it at Cram as he drove by under caution.

The incident occurred on Lap 171 when Gase was racing to be the first car one lap down and Cram made contact with the No. 35 Chevrolet entering Turn 1, sending Gase's car around and backing hard into the outside wall.

With the rear bumper of Gase's wrecked racecar already dangling off, Gase -- who also owns the cars he drives -- made his feelings quite clear by ripping the bumper off and throwing it right into the windshield of Cram's car as he made his way by.

The incident has several layers to it, as the 22-year-old Cram once drove one of Gase's cars at Darlington in 2022. Gase attributed the incident to Cram "not having his head screwed on right," while also taking a shot at Cram's car owner and fellow Xfinity Series independent Johnny Davis.

"I gave the kid his first opportunity ever in Xfinity. I know Johnny Davis is in the business of wrecking racecars -- we're definitely not," Gase told Fox Sports. "We're small teams racing hard for the lucky dog, and apparently he just didn't know how to lift. Maybe his throttle stuck, I don't know."

After receiving his "souvenir" from Gase, Cram would go on to finish two laps down in 25th. Saturday's race would be won by Chandler Smith, who earned his second victory of the 2024 season at the head of a 1-2-3-4 finish for Toyota drivers that included Aric Almirola in second, Taylor Gray in third and Corey Heim in fourth. Rookie Jesse Love rounded out the top five.