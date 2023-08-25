The last available playoff spot is up for grabs on Saturday as the NASCAR Cup Series regular season concludes at Daytona International Speedway with the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400. Seventeen drivers will vie for the 16th postseason berth, three of whom can secure it without recording a victory. Bubba Wallace has the best chance of the three as, barring a win by one of the other 16 competitors, he would clinch by earning 24 or more points.

Denny Hamlin, who is battling Martin Truex Jr. for the regular-season championship, is the +1000 favorite, while Chase Elliott is +1100 in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Daytona odds. Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano round out the top five 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 contenders at +1200. The NASCAR at Daytona night race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Datyona predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks of your own.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Hamlin, won the HighPoint.com 400 on July 23 at +500. He also predicted Truex's victory at +650 in the Crayon 301 the previous week and Ross Chastain's triumph at +1000 in the Ally 400 in June. In addition, Roberts correctly called Kyle Larson's win at +650 in the NASCAR All-Star Race in May and nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Tyler Reddick's victory at +1000.

The expert also correctly predicted Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Daytona 2023 race. He's only sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Denny Hamlin, even though he is the favorite at +1000. In fact, Roberts says Hamlin, who has finished third or better in four of his last five starts and has won the Daytona 500 three times, barely even cracks the top 10.

"(Hamlin) has the most laps led at Daytona among active drivers (654). He also has 11 top-five finishes in 35 starts there," Roberts told SportsLine. "But he hasn't performed well on the track lately, finishing 13th or worse in each of his last four starts." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Ricky Stenhouse Jr., even though he's a longshot at +2500 in the latest 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds. The 35-year-old native of Mississippi has enjoyed the most success of his Cup Series career at Daytona, posting two of his three victories there. After winning this race in 2017, Stenhouse endured a 199-race drought before capturing the checkered flag in the season-opening Daytona 500 back in February.

"He's been remarkably consistent this season," Roberts said. "All three of his career victories have come on superspeedways. I'll have a bet on him, for sure." See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks

Roberts is high on a longshot who has all the metrics to dominate at Daytona. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, but anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400, and which longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 NASCAR at Daytona leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, field, starting grid

See full NASCAR at Daytona picks, best bets at SportsLine

Denny Hamlin +1000

Chase Elliott +1100

Ryan Blaney +1200

Brad Keselowski +1200

Joey Logano +1200

Kyle Busch +1400

Chris Buescher +1500

Bubba Wallace +1500

William Byron +1600

Kyle Larson +1800

Martin Truex Jr. +1800

Aric Almirola +2000

Austin Dillon +2000

Daniel Suarez +2000

Alex Bowman +2200

Austin Cindric +2200

Christopher Bell +2500

Ross Chastain +2500

Ty Gibbs +2500

Tyler Reddick +2500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500

Kevin Harvick +3000

Erik Jones +3000

Chase Briscoe +3500

Michael McDowell +3500

A.J. Allmendinger +4000

Ryan Preece +4000

Justin Haley +4500

Corey LaJoie +4500

Josh Berry +6000

Harrison Burton +6000

Todd Gilliland +6000

Austin Hill +6000

Riley Herbst +10000

Chandler Smith +10000

Ty Dillon +50000

BJ McLeod +50000

Brennan Poole +50000

J.J. Yeley +50000