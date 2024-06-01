Michael McDowell won the pole for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday morning, posting a lap of 32.468 (138.598 mph) in the final round of qualifying to earn his third pole of the 2024 season and the third of his NASCAR Cup Series career. McDowell's pole is also his first on a non-superspeedway after previously winning the pole at Atlanta and Talladega earlier this year.

McDowell's pole run came after he set the track record in Group B qualifying, posting a lap of 32.318 (139.241 mph) to set a new high mark for Gateway. McDowell's final round run was only a tenth and a half off of that lap, good enough to earn the top starting spot by more than a tenth over outside polesitter Austin Cindric.

After issues with rain forced him to miss last week's Coca-Cola 600, Kyle Larson qualified 13th as he continues to wait and see if he will be granted a waiver by NASCAR to maintain his playoff eligibility despite missing a race. The Associated Press reported Thursday that Hendrick Motorsports had formally applied for a playoff waiver given Larson's circumstances, but NASCAR has yet to grant the request as of Saturday morning.

Defending Gateway winner Kyle Busch, whose current winless streak has now hit a full year, qualified 10th and was also the fastest Chevrolet.

