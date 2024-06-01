gettyimages-2155609543.jpg
Getty Images

Michael McDowell won the pole for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday morning, posting a lap of 32.468 (138.598 mph) in the final round of qualifying to earn his third pole of the 2024 season and the third of his NASCAR Cup Series career. McDowell's pole is also his first on a non-superspeedway after previously winning the pole at Atlanta and Talladega earlier this year.

McDowell's pole run came after he set the track record in Group B qualifying, posting a lap of 32.318 (139.241 mph) to set a new high mark for Gateway. McDowell's final round run was only a tenth and a half off of that lap, good enough to earn the top starting spot by more than a tenth over outside polesitter Austin Cindric.

After issues with rain forced him to miss last week's Coca-Cola 600, Kyle Larson qualified 13th as he continues to wait and see if he will be granted a waiver by NASCAR to maintain his playoff eligibility despite missing a race. The Associated Press reported Thursday that Hendrick Motorsports had formally applied for a playoff waiver given Larson's circumstances, but NASCAR has yet to grant the request as of Saturday morning.

Defending Gateway winner Kyle Busch, whose current winless streak has now hit a full year, qualified 10th and was also the fastest Chevrolet.

Enjoy Illinois 300 starting lineup

  1. #34 - Michael McDowell
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  10. #8 - Kyle Busch
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #5 - Kyle Larson
  14. #48 - Alex Bowman
  15. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  16. #1 - Ross Chastain
  17. #9 - Chase Elliott
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  20. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  21. #51 - Justin Haley
  22. #43 - Erik Jones
  23. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. #16 - Derek Kraus
  26. #17 - Chris Buescher
  27. #10 - Noah Gragson
  28. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  29. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  30. #21 - Harrison Burton
  31. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  32. #41 - Ryan Preece
  33. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  34. #15 - Cody Ware
  35. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #71 - Zane Smith (R)