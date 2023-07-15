William Byron will attempt to record back-to-back wins for the second time this season when he competes in the 2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year is coming off his series-leading fourth victory of the year after taking the checkered flag at Atlanta last weekend. Byron also began the month of March with consecutive triumphs, winning at Las Vegas and Phoenix to match his total for the entire 2022 season.

Byron is +1000, while 2022 race winner Christopher Bell is the +500 favorite in the latest 2023 Crayon 301 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin, a two-time winner of this event, are +650. Kyle Larson is +800, while Kyle Busch rounds out the top 2023 NASCAR New Hampshire contenders at +1000. The Crayon 301 2023 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at New Hampshire predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Crayon 301 picks of your own.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Ross Chastain, won the Ally 400 last month at +1000. He also predicted Larson's win at +650 in the NASCAR All-Star Race in May and nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Tyler Reddick's victory at +1000.

In addition, the expert correctly predicted Chase Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

2023 Crayon 301 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Larson, even though he is one of the 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire favorites at +800. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who has been runner-up three times and posted three other top-10 finishes in 12 career Cup Series starts at New Hampshire, doesn't even crack the top 10.

"Larson has averaged a 12th-place finish in 12 starts at NHMS with four top-fives," Roberts told SportsLine. "But all those top-fives came with Chip Ganassi Racing." You can see who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Brad Keselowski, even though he's a +2000 longshot in the latest 2023 Crayon 301 odds. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion has made 81 starts since his last victory, which came in April 2021 at Talladega. Keselowski could end the drought at New Hampshire, where he has posted 15 top-10 finishes in 22 series starts and 10 in as many career Xfinity Series races.

"He's second among active drivers with a 10th-place average finish in 22 Cup Series starts (at New Hampshire), with two wins and nine top-fives," Roberts told SportsLine. "He also has won two Xfinity Series races on the track." You can see who else to back here.

2023 Crayon 301 odds, top contenders, starting lineup

Christopher Bell +500

Denny Hamlin +650

Martin Truex Jr. +650

Kyle Larson +800

Kyle Busch +1000

William Byron +1000

Kevin Harvick +1100

Chase Elliott +1200

Ryan Blaney +1500

Joey Logano +1500

Tyler Reddick +1600

Ross Chastain +1800

Aric Almirola +2000

Brad Keselowski +2000

Bubba Wallace +3000

Alex Bowman +3500

Daniel Suarez +4000

Ty Gibbs +4500

Ryan Preece +5000

Chase Briscoe +6500

Chris Buescher +6500

Ryan Newman +7500

A.J. Allmendinger +10000

Austin Dillon +12500

Erik Jones +12500

Austin Cindric +15000

Justin Haley +25000

Michael McDowell +25000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000

Harrison Burton +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Corey LaJoie +50000

Todd Gilliland +75000

Noah Gragson +75000

Ty Dillon +250000

BJ McLeod +250000