Christopher Bell will try to make it back-to-back victories at New Hampshire Motor Speedway when he takes part in the 2023 Crayon 301 on Sunday. The 29-year-old's win in last year's race extended his run of success at New Hampshire, as he has recorded five wins and a pair of runner-up finishes in eight career starts at the track across all three NASCAR series. Bell was a disappointing 23rd last weekend at Atlanta, but is tied for third in the Cup Series standings with 10 top-10s this season entering NASCAR at New Hampshire 2023. Bell is the +500 favorite in the 2023 Crayon 301 odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin, a two-time winner of this event, are +650 and Kyle Larson is +800 among the top 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire contenders. The Crayon 301 2023 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at New Hampshire predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Crayon 301 picks of your own.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Ross Chastain, won the Ally 400 last month at +1000. He also predicted Larson's win at +650 in the NASCAR All-Star Race in May and nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Tyler Reddick's victory at +1000.

In addition, the expert correctly predicted Chase Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

2023 Crayon 301 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Larson, even though he is one of the 2023 NASCAR at New Hampshire favorites at +800. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who has been runner-up three times and posted three other top-10 finishes in 12 career Cup Series starts at New Hampshire, doesn't even crack the top 10.

"Larson has averaged a 12th-place finish in 12 starts at NHMS with four top-fives," Roberts told SportsLine. "But all those top-fives came with Chip Ganassi Racing." You can see who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Chase Elliott, even though he's a +1200 longshot in the latest 2023 Crayon 301 odds. The 2020 Cup Series champion still is in search of his first victory of the season after matching his career high with five last year, but he has recorded seven top-10 finishes in 12 starts. Elliott, the runner-up at New Hampshire last season, was 13th at Atlanta last weekend after posting three consecutive top-fives and five top-10s in six starts.

"He's led laps in four of his last five starts (at New Hampshire)," Roberts told SportsLine. "The car is ready for this, and Elliott is desperate (for a win)." You can see who else to back here.

2023 Crayon 301 odds, top contenders, starting lineup

Christopher Bell +500

Denny Hamlin +650

Martin Truex Jr. +650

Kyle Larson +800

Kyle Busch +1000

William Byron +1000

Kevin Harvick +1100

Chase Elliott +1200

Ryan Blaney +1500

Joey Logano +1500

Tyler Reddick +1600

Ross Chastain +1800

Aric Almirola +2000

Brad Keselowski +2000

Bubba Wallace +3000

Alex Bowman +3500

Daniel Suarez +4000

Ty Gibbs +4500

Ryan Preece +5000

Chase Briscoe +6500

Chris Buescher +6500

Ryan Newman +7500

A.J. Allmendinger +10000

Austin Dillon +12500

Erik Jones +12500

Austin Cindric +15000

Justin Haley +25000

Michael McDowell +25000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000

Harrison Burton +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Corey LaJoie +50000

Todd Gilliland +75000

Noah Gragson +75000

Ty Dillon +250000

BJ McLeod +250000