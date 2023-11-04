The 2023 NASCAR playoffs will conclude with the 2023 Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET). Ryan Blaney won last week's Xfinity 500 to book his spot in the Championship 4, joining Kyle Larson, William Byron and Christopher Bell. Larson has two wins this postseason, and he is the only qualifying driver to have won a Cup Series championship (2021). He is the +170 favorite (risk $100 to win $170) in the latest 2023 Cup Series Championship Race odds.

Blaney (+280), Byron (+325) and Bell (+450) trail Larson atop the NASCAR odds board. This will be the final race for veteran Kevin Harvick, who has a track-record nine career wins in Phoenix and is a 13-1 longshot this weekend. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Phoenix predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Cup Series Championship Race picks of your own.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Hamlin, won the HighPoint.com 400 on July 23 at +500. He also predicted Truex's victory at +650 in the Crayon 301 the previous week and Ross Chastain's triumph at +1000 in the Ally 400 in June. In addition, Roberts correctly called Larson's win at +650 in the NASCAR All-Star Race in May and nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Reddick's victory at +1000.

The expert also correctly predicted Chase Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

One shocker: Roberts is strongly fading Blaney, even though he is the second favorite at +280. In fact, Roberts says Blaney, who has eight top-10 finishes in his last nine starts at Phoenix, does not crack the top 10.

Blaney led 143 laps and won a stage in the spring race a year ago before pit road problems kept him out of victory lane. He led another 109 laps last fall, finishing as the runner-up to teammate Joey Logano. While he has been in the top-five in four straight races at this track, Roberts has Blaney finishing outside the top 10 this time around.

"I placed him in this spot despite his strong recent past because he didn't do anything at the similar tracks of Richmond and New Hampshire this season," Roberts told SportsLine. See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 20-1 longshot in the latest Cup Series Championship Race odds. Logano struggled at this track early in his career, but he has seven top-11 finishes in his last eight starts at Phoenix. He won the spring race here in 2020, finished third in that year's playoff race and led the most laps in a runner-up performance in the 2021 spring race.

Logano added two more impressive showings last year, finishing eighth in the spring before winning the championship in the fall. He led 187 of 312 laps in that race, so he will be as confident as any driver in the field. Logano has done well on similar tracks this season, so Roberts is happy to back him as a longshot on Sunday.

"I placed him this high because he was runner-up at New Hampshire and finished fourth in the second Richmond race," Roberts told SportsLine. "Phoenix is next up on the similar track list." See who else to back here.

2023 Cup Series Championship Race odds, field, starting grid

Kyle Larson +170

Ryan Blaney +280

William Byron +325

Christopher Bell +450

Kevin Harvick +1300

Joey Logano +2000

Denny Hamlin +2200

Tyler Reddick +2500

Martin Truex Jr. +2800

Chase Elliott +4000

Brad Keselowski +5000

Chase Briscoe +5500

Kyle Busch +6000

Chris Buescher +6500

Ross Chastain +7500

Ty Gibbs +7500

Bubba Wallace +12500

Aric Almirola +12500

Daniel Suarez +20000

Alex Bowman +20000

Ryan Preece +30000

Erik Jones +30000

Austin Dillon +75000

Austin Cindric +100000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +100000

Carson Hocevar +100000

A.J. Allmendinger +100000

Michael McDowell +150000

Justin Haley +250000

Harrison Burton +250000

Corey Lajoie +300000

Todd Gilliland +500000

Ty Dillon +500000

JJ Yeley +500000

B.J. McLeod +500000

Ryan Newman +500000