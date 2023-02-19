The 2023 Daytona 500 will serve as the launch of the new NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday. Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile tri-oval track with wide lanes that will create plenty of opportunities for drama throughout the Daytona 500 2023. This is also the first chance for teams to showcase their offseason adjustments following the first season with the Next Gen car. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are the 6-1 co-favorites in the latest 2023 Daytona 500 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Elliott finished second in last year's race at this track and has four top-10s in 14 appearances at Daytona International Speedway. Should you include him as one of your 2023 Daytona 500 bets? Before scouring the 2023 Daytona 500 starting lineup, be sure to see the latest 2023 Daytona 500 picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Daytona 2023 race. They're sharing their best bets at SportsLine.

2023 Daytona 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Daytona 500 prop bets: They are backing Joey Logano to finish better than Kyle Larson, a bet that returns -114 (risk $114 to win $100).

Logano enters the 2023 season as the reigning champion and is traditionally outstanding on this type of track. Meanwhile, Larson struggled on superspeedways, finishing with the worst closer rate in the sport.

Logano's aggressive driving style has allowed him to win on this track type five times during his career, while Larson is winless on superspeedways. Not only is Logano coming off a much better season, but he also generally fares better in this type of race.

"Logano has also finished in the top-five 17 times (28%), while Larson has only three during his career (8%)," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "Logano does DNF at a 29% rate, but Larson checks in at 39%." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Daytona predictions

In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified five huge NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They all return at least 25-1, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the Daytona 500 2023? And which longshots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at Daytona picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers that are up $23,000, and find out.

2023 Daytona 500 odds

See full NASCAR at Daytona picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Denny Hamlin +1100

Ryan Blaney +1200

Joey Logano +1400

Kyle Busch +1500

Alex Bowman +1500

Ross Chastain +1600

Brad Keselowski +1800

William Byron +1800

Bubba Wallace +1800

Christopher Bell +2000

Martin Truex Jr +2000

Austin Cindric +2200

Tyler Reddick +2200

Ty Gibbs +2500

Kevin Harvick +2500

Chris Buescher +3000

Austin Dillon +3000

Daniel Suarez +3000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000

Chase Briscoe +3000

Erik Jones +3000

Michael McDowell +3500

Aric Almirola +3500

Ryan Preece +3500

A.J. Allmendinger +4000

Jimmie Johnson +4000

Noah Gragson +4500

Justin Haley +5000

Harrison Burton +7500

Austin Hill +7500

Zane Smith +7500

Corey Lajoie +10000

Chandler Smith +10000

Ty Dillon +12500

Travis Pastrana +15000

Riley Herbst +15000

Todd Gilliland +15000

Conor Daly +25000

Cody Ware +75000

BJ McLeod +75000