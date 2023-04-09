The lone dirt race on the Cup Series schedule will take place on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 2023 Food City Dirt Race will be contested over 250 laps on a 0.533-miles short track, with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m. ET. After moving to a night start last year due to visibility issues from sunlight reflecting off the dirt, 2023 NASCAR at Bristol will be just the second race of its kind to take place under the lights.

The latest 2023 Food City Dirt Race odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Kyle Larson as the 9-2 favorite after he picked up his first win of the year a week ago. Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick are tied at 6-1, while defending Bristol winner Kyle Busch is 10-1. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Bristol starting lineup and making any 2023 Food City Dirt Race predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Bristol picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Six weeks ago, they nailed Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 NASCAR at Bristol expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Food City Dirt Race prop bets: They are backing Daniel Suarez to finish ahead of Martin Truex Jr. at -110 odds. Suarez has top-12 finishes in each of the first two Bristol dirt races, while Truex' best finish is 19th. Suarez is also the only driver to lead multiple laps in both dirt starts, and he's led for at least 58 laps in each.

Truex is coming off a disappointing 11th place at Richmond, thanks to miscommunication with his crew chief. The veteran driver had led for 58 laps, and Bobbitt and Greco believe there could be some carryover from that onto Bristol.

"After such a crucial tactical error, Truex was understandably irate, and we're curious if the team can recover," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "We think it might be a fractured race-shop this weekend." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Bristol predictions

2023 Bristol NASCAR odds

Kyle Larson 9-2

Tyler Reddick 6-1

Christopher Bell 6-1

Chase Briscoe 9-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Denny Hamlin 15-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Ross Chastain 20-1

Martin Truex Jr 20-1

Daniel Suarez 20-1

Brad Keselowski 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Chris Buescher 35-1

Jonathan Davenport 45-1

Ty Gibbs 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Ryan Preece 60-1

Michael McDowell 65-1

Justin Haley 75-1

Todd Gilliland 75-1

Ty Dillon 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Aric Almirola 200-1

Noah Gragson 250-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

JJ Yeley 2000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1