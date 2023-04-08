The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2023 Food City Dirt Race on Sunday. This is just the third dirt race for the Cup Series since 1970 as NASCAR at Bristol switched to this from hard surfaces two years ago. Kyle Busch has fared well on both, winning this race five times on concrete and victorious last year on dirt. Joey Logano was the debut winner in 2021 but is a 12-1 longshot in the latest Food City Dirt Race 2023 odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Fresh off his 20th Cup Series win a week ago, Kyle Larson is the 9-2 favorite for the 7 p.m. ET start on Easter Sunday. Tyler Reddick, who is one of four drivers with top 10s in both of the dirt races, is listed at 6-1 in the 2023 NASCAR at Bristol odds, tying him with Christopher Bell. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Bristol starting lineup and making any 2023 Food City Dirt Race predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Bristol picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Six weeks ago, they nailed Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Food City Dirt Race prop bets: They are backing Daniel Suarez to finish ahead of Martin Truex Jr. at -110 odds. Both drivers have had a rough last month as neither has a top 10 over the last four races. But Suarez has an edge overall on the season in terms of top 10s as he has three compared to Truex' one.

Suarez has impressive runs in the dirt races over the last two years, with an average finish of eighth place. He led for 58 laps in the 2021 race, which was the third-most, and then led for 64 laps in last year's dirt race, which was second-most. Meanwhile, Truex has an average finish of 20th in these two races, so Bobbitt and Greco are confidently behind Suarez to have a better finish.

"[Suarez] has got the third best average finish in the two dirt races, and has led significant laps in both," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "He ranks second overall in that category (61.0 laps led) and third in average running position (9.3). He can get it done in these conditions, and we would not be surprised to see him out front on Sunday." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

Kyle Larson 9-2

Tyler Reddick 6-1

Christopher Bell 6-1

Chase Briscoe 9-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Denny Hamlin 15-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Ross Chastain 20-1

Martin Truex Jr 20-1

Daniel Suarez 20-1

Brad Keselowski 25-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Chris Buescher 35-1

Jonathan Davenport 45-1

Ty Gibbs 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Josh Berry 50-1

Ryan Preece 60-1

Michael McDowell 65-1

Justin Haley 75-1

Todd Gilliland 75-1

Ty Dillon 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Austin Cindric 150-1

Aric Almirola 200-1

Noah Gragson 250-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Corey Lajoie 500-1

JJ Yeley 2000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1