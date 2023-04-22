NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday for the second Crown Jewel of its season. The 2023 GEICO 500 will mark the 54th edition of the race and features Christopher Bell entering atop the Cup Series standings. Bell leads all drivers in top-fives (five) and top-10s (six), and he secured the pole in both trips to Talladega last year. However, with an average finish of 19.5 in those two races, Bell enters 2023 NASCAR at Talladega as a 16-1 long shot.

The favorites in the latest GEICO 500 2023 odds from Caesars Sportsbook are Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, both 10-1. Defending race winner Ross Chastain is 15-1 ahead of the green flag dropping on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Talladega starting lineup and making any 2023 GEICO 500 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Talladega picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Eight weeks ago, they nailed Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Talladega 2023 race. They're sharing their NASCAR best bets at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR at Talladega expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 GEICO 500 prop bets: They are backing Bubba Wallace to finish ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wallace enters Talladega with nine straight top-20s at superspeedways and has led at some point in eight of those races. In addition, one of his two Cup Series victories came at this track at the 2021 YellaWood 500.

While Stenhouse won the Daytona 500 earlier this year, that is his only top-10 in his last 11 superspeedway starts. Since the start of 2020, Stenhouse's average finish at these types of tracks is 21.8, while Wallace's is 12.5. Additionally, and over that same stretch on superspeedways, Wallace has twice as many top-five finishes (four) as Stenhouse has top-10 (two). No driver has more top-20s on superspeedways than Wallace since 2020, a reason why Bobbitt and Greco favor him over Stenhouse. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Talladega predictions

In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified four epic NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They return at least 60-1, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the GEICO 500 2023? And which epic longshots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at Talladega picks and best bets, all from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers that are up $23,000, and find out.

2023 Talladega NASCAR odds

See full NASCAR at GEICO 500 picks at SportsLine

Joey Logano 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Denny Hamlin 11-1

William Byron 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Bubba Wallace 14-1

Brad Keselowski 14-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Kyle Larson 15-1

Christopher Bell 16-1

Chris Buescher 22-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 22-1

Austin Cindric 24-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Kevin Harvick 25-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Martin Truex Jr 28-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Chase Briscoe 30-1

Austin Hill 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

A.J. Allmendinger 40-1

Corey Lajoie 40-1

Ryan Preece 45-1

Justin Haley 45-1

Michael McDowell 50-1

Todd Gilliland 60-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Zane Smith 75-1

Harrison Burton 75-1

Noah Gragson 75-1

Riley Herbst 125-1

Ty Dillon 250-1

JJ Yeley 1000-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1