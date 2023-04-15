Denny Hamlin will try to pick up his first win of the NASCAR Cup Series season at one of his favorite tracks when he competes in the 2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. Hamlin, who has 30 starts since his last victory, has captured the checkered flag five times at Martinsville, one fewer than his career-best total at Pocono. The 42-year-old has won this race on three occasions, most recently in 2015. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott will return to action after missing the last six races with a fractured leg.

Hamlin is 7-1, while Elliott and William Byron, who won this race last year, are 13-2 co-favorites in the latest 2023 NOCO 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and two-time race winner Martin Truex Jr. round out the top five 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville contenders, also at 7-1. The NOCO 400 2023 start time is 3 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Martinsville predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 NOCO 400 picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Tyler Reddick, won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix two weeks ago at +1000 odds.

He also correctly predicted Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 odds the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Martinsville 2023 race. He's sharing his winner and projected 2023 NOCO 400 leaderboard right here.

2023 NASCAR at Martinsville expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Larson, even though he is one of the favorites at 7-1. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who was runner-up at Martinsville last fall and finished fifth in this race two years ago, doesn't even crack the top 15.

"The problem for Larson here is that it's too crowded on the track," Roberts told SportsLine. "He doesn't bump and bang well. It's one of his only weaknesses." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Austin Cindric, even though he's a 75-1 long shot in the latest 2023 NOCO 400 odds. The 24-year-old native of Ohio, who was the Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2022, just missed out on a top-10 finish in this race last year. Cindric has performed well at Martinsville on NASCAR's other circuits, posting top-10s in all three of his Xfinity Series starts and once in three Truck Series races.

"Cindric was 11th in the spring race at Martinsville last year, finishing in the top 10 in both stages, and 26th in the fall -- not too bad for a rookie," Roberts told SportsLine. "His road-course skills should help him here." See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Food City Dirt Race picks

Roberts is high on a huge longshot who has an extremely strong track record at Martinsville. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2023 NOCO 400? And which longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 NASCAR at Martinsville leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2023 NASCAR at Martinsville odds

See full NASCAR at Martinsville picks at SportsLine

William Byron +650

Chase Elliott +650

Christopher Bell +700

Denny Hamlin +700

Kyle Larson +700

Martin Truex Jr. +700

Ryan Blaney +1100

Joey Logano +1200

Kyle Busch +1400

Ross Chastain +1700

Alex Bowman +2200

Brad Keselowski +2200

Kevin Harvick +2500

Tyler Reddick +3000

Chase Briscoe +4500

Aric Almirola +5000

Austin Dillon +5000

Ryan Preece +5000

Bubba Wallace +5000

Chris Buescher +5500

Daniel Suarez +5500

Ty Gibbs +6000

Austin Cindric +7500

A.J. Allmendinger +20000

Erik Jones +20000

Justin Haley +30000

Michael McDowell +30000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000

Harrison Burton +40000

Todd Gilliland +40000

Noah Gragson +50000

Zane Smith +50000

Corey LaJoie +150000

Ty Dillon +200000

Anthony Alfredo +300000

J.J. Yeley +300000