Circuit of the Americas in Austin will host a Cup Series race for the third time on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be contested over 68 laps on the 3.426-mile road course, which started hosting NASCAR races two years ago. Chase Elliott won the inaugural COTA race but will not be a part of the 2023 NASCAR at Austin lineup due to a leg injury suffered weeks ago.

Last year's race winner, Ross Chastain, is Caesars Sportsbook's second-favorite in the latest 2023 NASCAR at COTA odds. Chastain (8-1) is tied with Kyle Busch and only trails Kyle Larson (13-2). Joey Logano is a 25-1 long shot despite sitting atop the NASCAR standings. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at COTA starting lineup and making any 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Austin picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Four weeks ago, they nailed Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Austin 2023 race.

2023 NASCAR at COTA expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix prop bets: They are backing Ryan Blaney to finish ahead of Alex Bowman at +100 odds. Blaney has outperformed Bowman on similar circuits in recent years. Over the last nine road course races both competed in, Blaney has finished better in seven of them. He's led at some point in four of those nine races, while Bowman has not led at any point over his last 10 trips to a road course. Bobbitt and Greco also cite Blaney's better average running position on similar tracks in their backing of him.

"Some people may have forgotten that Ryan Blaney is a proficient road-racer," Bobbitt and Greco told SportsLine. "We didn't. While he may not factor in the win, he did lead 3.7 laps pre-2022 road course, and had the fourth best average running position (12.6). Comparatively, Bowman threw up a goose egg in the laps led department and had an ARP of 16.1." See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Austin predictions

In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified three huge NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They all return at least 15-1.

So who wins the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 2023? And which longshots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at COTA picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers that are up $23,000, and find out.

2023 COTA NASCAR odds

Kyle Larson 13-2

Ross Chastain 8-1

Kyle Busch 8-1

A.J. Allmendinger 10-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Christopher Bell 15-1

Daniel Suarez 15-1

Austin Cindric 15-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Chase Briscoe 22-1

Joey Logano 25-1

Jordan Taylor 25-1

Kevin Harvick 28-1

Michael McDowell 28-1

Ty Gibbs 30-1

Martin Truex Jr 30-1

Denny Hamlin 30-1

Brad Keselowski 30-1

Kimi Raikkonen 40-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Austin Dillon 65-1

Bubba Wallace 80-1

Justin Haley 80-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

Jenson Button 100-1

Aric Almirola 200-1

Harrison Burton 250-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 750-1

Conor Daly 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1500-1

Cody Ware 1500-1

Josh Bilicki 2500-1