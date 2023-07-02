Joey Logano hopes to bounce back from a disappointing outing when he gets behind the wheel in Chicago on Sunday for the 2023 Grant Park 220, which is the first street race in NASCAR Cup Series history. The reigning series champion posted back-to-back third-place finishes before coming in 19th at Nashville last weekend. Logano has fared well on road courses during his career, posting 20 top-10s in 41 Cup Series starts.
Logano is listed at +3000, while Chase Elliott is the +500 favorite in the latest 2023 Grant Park 220 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Tyler Reddick is +650, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson are +700 and A.J. Allmendinger and Ross Chastain round out the top 2023 Grant Park 220 contenders at +1000. The 2023 Grant Park 220 is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Chicago predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Grant Park 220 picks.
Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Chastain, won the Ally 400 last week at +1000. He also nailed Larson winning the NASCAR All-Star Race last month at +650 and the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Tyler Reddick's victory at +1000.
In addition, the expert correctly predicted Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.
2023 Grant Park 220 expert picks
One shocker: Roberts is fading Elliott, even though he is the favorite at +500. In fact, Roberts says Elliott, who is coming off back-to-back top-five finishes and has recorded seven road-course victories in the Cup Series, doesn't even crack the top five at Chicago.
"He hasn't won in his last 10 road races, including seven with the NextGen car," Roberts told SportsLine. "While it might make sense that NASCAR's main character wins on a new street circuit, I just haven't seen it from him yet with the new car." You can see who else to fade here.
Another curveball: Roberts is high on Daniel Suarez, who is listed at +2500 in the latest Grant Park 220 odds. After posting a career-high six top-five finishes last season, the 31-year-old has just one in 2023 - and that came at Fontana in the second race of the year. Suarez has enjoyed some success on road courses, however, as he has one win and seven top-fives in 32 starts across the Cup and Xfinity Series.
"Seeing his teammate win last week raised the bar for Trackhouse Racing. Now it's Suarez's turn," Roberts said. "After winning at Sonoma last season, he finished fifth at Road America and Watkins Glen." You can see who else to back here.
2023 Grant Park 220 odds, top contenders
