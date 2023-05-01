Chase Elliott will try to become the first driver to win back-to-back races at Dover Motor Speedway in nearly a decade when he takes part in the 2023 Wurth 400 on Monday. Elliott matched his career high with five NASCAR Cup Series victories last season, with the first coming in this race. The 2020 series champion now hopes to be the first to win consecutive events at Dover since Jimmie Johnson, who captured checkered flags at the track in September 2013 and June 2014. Entering NASCAR at Dover 2023, Elliott has posted nine top-10 finishes in 12 career Cup Series starts at "The Monster Mile."

Elliott is +650, while Kyle Larson is the +450 favorite in the latest 2023 Wurth 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. William Byron also is +650 and 2020 race winner Denny Hamlin is +700, while Christopher Bell rounds out the top five 2023 Dover NASCAR contenders at +800. The Wurth 400 2023 is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Dover predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Wurth 400 picks of your own.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Tyler Reddick, won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix last month at +1000 odds.

He also correctly predicted Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Kyle Larson's victory at +550 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 odds the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

2023 Wurth 400 expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading William Byron, even though he is one of the favorites at 13-2. In fact, Roberts says Byron, who has matched his career-high already this season with two victories and recently posted back-to-back fourth-place finishes at Dover, doesn't even crack the top 10.

"This is a good track for him, but I can't do anything with these odds," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was fourth at Dover in both 2020 and 2021 but finished 22nd there last year." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Chris Buescher, even though he's a 28-1 long shot in the latest 2023 Wurth 400 odds. The 31-year-old Texan performed well at Dover while competing in the Xfinity Series, recording three top-10 finishes, including a victory, in four starts from 2014-15. Buescher was no better than 14th in his first 11 Cup Series starts at the track, but produced his finest performance there last year.

"The new car changed his luck last season, when he started from the pole, led 18 laps and had a career-best eighth-place finish," Roberts told SportsLine. "Then in September, he went to Bristol, a shorter version of Dover, and dominated everyone." See who else to back here.

2023 Wurth 400 odds

